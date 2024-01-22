Contrast Security Champions Data Privacy Week 2024

The Runtime Security leader advocates for increased transparency within the cybersecurity space and focuses on improving data privacy practices

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), THE Runtime Security company and leader in modernized Application Security, today announced that it has signed on as a Data Privacy Week 2024 Champion for the third consecutive year. Data Privacy Week , which takes place from January 21 – 27, is an international effort to empower individuals and businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust.

Contrast recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information. Contrast strongly promotes empowering individuals to take control of their data footprint. Its Legal & Operational Risk program is dynamic and proactive, allowing the company to stay abreast of the latest changes and enhancements to the ever-evolving global compliance landscape. Contrast has implemented practical and sound administrative, technical and physical safeguards to protect against unauthorized access, use, modification and disclosure of this information and works hard to educate its employees and users on effective data privacy management. Contrast takes this responsibility seriously and has erected strong internal controls to manage change management and employee accountability.

"2023 was an incredible year for privacy, as we saw an unprecedented amount of interest from lawmakers, both state and federal, in safeguarding the privacy of Americans," said Jen Amaral, Contrast's Data Privacy Manager. "The rise of generative AI also creates both plentiful opportunities as well as the potential for risk. There's never been a better time to learn about data privacy and how to take control of your data."

The goal of Data Privacy Week is to spread awareness about online privacy among individuals and organizations. This goal is twofold: to help individuals understand that they have the power to manage their data, and to help organizations understand why it is important that they respect their users' data.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance has offered the following themes to help guide individuals and businesses to better data privacy practices:

Data: The Story of the Consumer

All online activity generates a trail of data. Websites, apps and services collect data on an individual's behaviors, interests and purchases. Sometimes, this includes personal data, such as taxpayer and driver's license numbers. It can even include data about your physical self, such as health data. While it's true that consumers cannot control how each byte of data about them and their family is shared and processed, consumers are not helpless! In many cases, an individual can control how they share their data with a few simple steps.

For Businesses: Respect Privacy

Respecting the privacy of a company's customers, staff and all other stakeholders is critical for inspiring trust and enhancing reputation. According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. By being open about how the company uses data and respects privacy, businesses can stand out from competition.

Be transparent about how the company collects, uses and shares consumers' personal information. Think about how the consumer may expect their data to be used. Design settings to protect their information by default. Communicate clearly and concisely to the public the meaning of privacy to the organization, as well as the steps it takes to achieve and maintain privacy.

In honor of Data Privacy Week, Contrast will be publishing some helpful blog posts, including Contrast Data Privacy Manager Jen Amaral's guide to becoming a data privacy snob and a collection of cybersecurity best practices for safeguarding sensitive data.

For more information about Contrast's privacy initiatives, visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/privacy-matters . You can also follow and use the official hashtags #DataPrivacyWeek and #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the week.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/ .

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. It advocates for the safe use of all technology and educates everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families and our organizations from cybercrime. The NCA creates strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify its message and to foster a greater "digital" good. National Cybersecurity Alliance's core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 24-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

Contrast is a leading Application Security vendor providing a unified Runtime Security platform that observes, tests and protects critical web applications and APIs in organizations around the world. Contrast's revolutionary technology enhances software to empower developers and protects against exploitation. Our innovative, instrumentation-based approach embeds trust boundaries in the application for the most accurate and actionable security outcomes in a fully automated manner. Development and security teams realize measurable increases in developer velocity, improvements to security posture and optimized efficiency while saving time and money. Modernize your Application Security program and empower your teams to innovate with confidence. Contrast's mission is to democratize software security and enable amazing Application Security outcomes.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time on focusing false positives and to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies , and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

