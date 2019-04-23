Contrast Security Continues to be Recognized as the only "Visionary" in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security , the pioneer in embedding vulnerability analysis and exploit prevention directly into modern software, today announced that for the fourth year in a row, it was named the only "Visionary" in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Application Security Testing.

Contrast Security considers this continued recognition by Gartner as sustained validation of its track record to bring market shifting innovation to the traditional legacy application security products that have been on the market for more than a decade. Contrast Security is advancing software security for the modern software era. Breaking through the constraints of legacy scan and perimeter-based solutions, Contrast Security embeds sensors in the application itself, providing an essential, continuous software security foundation across the DevOps lifecycle that eliminates the need for multiple tools and security experts.

The sensor-based Contrast Security platform is designed from the ground up to work seamlessly and continuously with existing software development processes and toolchains for always-on, always-accurate software security. Contrast Security eliminates tradeoffs, giving you the highest security and speed across your entire application portfolio. It replaces disruptive scans and painstaking PDF reports with instant actionable feedback, and with automated self-diagnosis down to the line of code. Contrast Security's common instrumentation layer gives a unified view of vulnerabilities and attacks and the ability to leverage security data continuously across development and production.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as the only Visionary in the AST Magic Quadrant. We believe this further validates our continued innovation and visionary approach to executing and delivering modern software for today's rapid business demands," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer of Contrast Security. "Companies today require modern software in order to differentiate and stay competitive and have deemed traditional approaches to application security as inadequate. Hence, developers are adopting rapid DevOps processes in order to implement their organizations' digital transformation more efficiently. Our vision and commitment are to empower all enterprises so that they can create, test, deploy and run code much more efficiently and securely."

A full complimentary copy of the Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing can be viewed here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing 2019, Ayal Tirosh, Dionisio Zumerle, Mark Horvath (April 18, 2019, ID: G00346593)

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of technology that embeds highly effective vulnerability analysis and exploit prevention directly into modern software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec .

For more information:

Jacklyn Kellick

LEWIS Communications for Contrast Security

ContrastSecurity@teamlewis.com

+1-415-432-2415

SOURCE Contrast Security

Related Links

http://www.contrastsecurity.com

