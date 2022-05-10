Contrast Security Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® "Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing"

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced it was named by Gartner in the "Visionaries" Quadrant in the new "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for 2022.

Contrast Secure Code Platform is the only platform on the market that embeds intelligent agents directly into the code to enable developers to detect vulnerabilities across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC), including during and post-production. Contrast's application security (AppSec) platform leverages security instrumentation that unlocks route intelligence to automate vulnerability identification and remediation of vulnerability fixes while virtually eliminating false positives and false negatives.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is uniquely adapted for modern software in three ways:

Cloud-Native -- The Platform is designed to instrument custom code, libraries, frameworks, containers, APIs, serverless and third-party services in order to build a unified picture that takes the full context into account.

-- The Platform is designed to instrument custom code, libraries, frameworks, containers, APIs, serverless and third-party services in order to build a unified picture that takes the full context into account. Developer-Centric -- Contrast becomes part of existing automated testing during the normal pipeline, providing instant feedback to development and security teams, resulting in 20x faster MTTR and a project VER of less than 1 new vulnerability per month.

-- Contrast becomes part of existing automated testing during the normal pipeline, providing instant feedback to development and security teams, resulting in 20x faster MTTR and a project VER of less than 1 new vulnerability per month. Full Lifecycle -- Contrast is the only code security platform that integrates development vulnerability detection with runtime visibility and protection for seamless handling of problems such as Log4J and Spring4Shell.

"The combination of increasing cyber attack vectors and the complexities required to effectively build security into the application development process has shown that traditional appsec testing solutions have fallen behind in several critical areas," said Steven Phillips, Vice President of Product Marketing at Contrast Security. "Contrast Security is focused on innovating its solutions to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and continues to be the only AppSec provider that embeds its agent directly into the CI/CD [continuous integration/continuous deployment]. This inside-out approach enables developers to continuously assess and protect applications throughout pre-, during, and post-deployment with utmost accuracy."

Gartner evaluates companies based on completeness of vision and ability to execute criteria. Evaluation criteria for completeness of vision include market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. Criteria for a vendor's ability to execute include product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

In addition to being named an Application Security Testing Visionary, Contrast has also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for the 3rd year in a row for Application Security Testing. A full, complimentary copy of Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for April 2022 can be downloaded here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

