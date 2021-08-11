Contrast Security Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021

Application Security Leader Named Winner in Most Prestigious Awards for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, a leader in modernizing application security, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021.

Contrast competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on the Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky and Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. The complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 can be found here.

"It is an honor to be named a Black Unicorn for 2021 as a result of our extraordinary customer growth and global expansion," said Tara Ryan, CMO at Contrast Security. "As digital transformation efforts accelerated during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for new software applications in virtually every industry. It placed an immeasurable burden on developers, leading to significant application security challenges, even for modern software development teams. The Contrast Application Security Platform transforms application security into an enabler of more secure digital transformation by instrumenting security from within the software. Our impressive FY21 results are a testament to the impact our platform has had on the industry."

"We're pleased to name Contrast Security as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our second annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs, and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security provides the industry's most modern and comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection in production.

About Cyber Defense Magazine:

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

