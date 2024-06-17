Contrast Security Wins the 2024 PwC Luxembourg Jury's Choice Award for Cybersecurity & Privacy Solution of the Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security won the highly competitive 2024 PwC Luxembourg Award for Cybersecurity & Privacy Solution of the Year. Contrast provides the industry's first Runtime Security Platform to automatically prevent exploits on applications and APIs in production and prevent insecure programming early in development.

The award was presented at PwC's Cybersecurity & Privacy Day 2024 event, where companies pitched their solutions to an executive audience and distinguished jury. After voting, the jury declared Contrast the winner. To see the presentation and slides that won, go to this link. The event's mission is to help CISOs, DPOs and CEOs ensure they keep their organization secure in a digital society.

"With so many cyber companies competing to be the best, Contrast Security is honored to be recognized as the winner of the PwC's Cybersecurity and Privacy Solution of the year," said Jeff Williams, founder and CTO of Contrast Security. "It's critical that companies secure applications from within, instrumenting software with security checks that harden dangerous functions against misuses, eliminating the root cause of both vulnerabilities and attacks. Companies that work with Contrast are not only safer, they move faster."

PwC Luxembourg (www.pwc.lu) is the largest professional services firm in Luxembourg with over 3,700 people employed from 94 different countries. PwC Luxembourg provides audit, tax and advisory services including management consulting, transaction, financing and regulatory advice. The firm provides advice to a wide variety of clients from local middle market entrepreneurs to large multinational companies operating from Luxembourg and the Greater Region. The firm helps its clients create the value they are looking for by contributing to the smooth operation of the capital markets and providing advice through an industry-focused approach.

Contrast is a leading Application Security vendor that provides a unified Runtime Security platform that observes, tests and protects critical web applications and APIs in organizations around the world. Contrast's revolutionary technology enhances software to empower developers and protects against exploitation. The company's innovative, instrumentation-based approach embeds trust boundaries in the application for the most accurate and actionable security outcomes in a fully automated manner. Contrast's solutions help development and security teams realize measurable increases in developer velocity, improvements to security posture and optimized efficiency while saving time and money. Contrast's mission is to democratize software security and enable amazing Application Security outcomes.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

