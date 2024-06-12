Contrivian Recognized for its Innovation and Global Internet Service

Contrivian Receives Two ChannelVision 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrivian, a global next-generation connectivity provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded two 2024 ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards for Top Innovation Award 2024 and Best International Internet Solutions.

Contrivian wins VSA Award

"Congratulations to all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all this year's award recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

In particular, Contrivian was found to exemplify rapid innovation within the communications industry, demonstrating a cornucopia of opportunities for channel partners to boost their roles as trusted partners for business success.

With the mission to offer a customer first experience, Contrivian is leveraging automation, APIs, and data driven decision making to make it easier for multi-national enterprises to buy, monitor, and manage global Internet and connectivity. Contrivian North Star™ empowers enterprises and partners to self-serve global internet services using a digital experience application that provides full transparency into the entire service lifecycle. One-click from the integrated dashboard provides the user with a single experience to design, buy, monitor and manage global internet services.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition of Contrivian's efforts to transform the enterprise customer experience in the telecommunications industry," said Contrivian CEO Grant Kirkwood. "Our North Star application is a true game-changer that puts control in the hands of our customers, and providing global internet access using over 1,000 local providers all managed by Contrivian makes buying and using connectivity easy anywhere in the world."

An annual competition, the ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring products, services, deployments and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability. Read more about award winners in the ChannelVision May/June 2024 issue, which is available in both print and digital format.

About Contrivian

Contrivian provides a true premium solution for enterprise customers that absolutely need connectivity for their business. Every solution is custom-designed and built to meet customer requirements, whether it's internet access that leverages multiple access technologies and route optimization or layer 2 Ethernet options with unparalleled redundancy and visibility. Contrivian offers a single contract, a single point of contact, and a single support team in 160+ countries. For more information, visit contrivian.com and follow Contrivian on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Contrivian

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and "in the cloud" – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Contrivian Media Contact

Mary Stanhope

[email protected]

4155790488

SOURCE Contrivian