Control AV Sets New Standard for Cruise Ship Entertainment with Icon of the Seas Project

News provided by

Control AV

28 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Control AV, a premier leader in audiovisual design and installation, marks a significant milestone with the successful completion of the sound, light, and video systems for Royal Caribbean's latest flagship, the Icon of the Seas. This remarkable achievement solidifies the ship's status as the world's largest cruise vessel, offering passengers an unparalleled entertainment experience on the open seas.

Continue Reading
Control AV, with offices spanning across the USA, Finland, Spain, and Colombia, united its team of engineers from around the globe to deliver state-of-the-art audio, visual, and lighting system
Control AV, with offices spanning across the USA, Finland, Spain, and Colombia, united its team of engineers from around the globe to deliver state-of-the-art audio, visual, and lighting system
Aquatheater/Aquadome
Aquatheater/Aquadome

Featuring an impressive array of 68 distinct entertainment venues, from cozy piano bars to a majestic Broadway-style theater, Icon of the Seas sets a new standard for onboard entertainment. Control AV, with offices spanning across the USA, Finland, Spain, and Colombia, united its team of engineers from around the globe to deliver state-of-the-art audio, visual, and lighting systems. This collaborative effort took nearly five years to bring the conceptual designs of Royal Caribbean and its designers to life, merging art and science to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for passengers.

A standout innovation is the introduction of the groundbreaking L-acoustics L-ISA system in the ship's theater, elevating the acoustic experience to unprecedented levels at sea. This cutting-edge technology provides guests with a level of immersion typically found only in top-tier land-based entertainment venues.

Additionally, Control AV collaborates with DAS Audio, a leading innovator renowned for its outdoor speaker line. DAS Audio systems are strategically installed throughout all open decks, ensuring exceptional sound quality and coverage. Passengers aboard Icon of the Seas can relish crisp and clear audio whether they are lounging by the pool or strolling along the promenade, thereby enriching their overall onboard experience.

"This project signifies a pinnacle in maritime entertainment technology. We are thrilled to contribute to the success of Icon of the Seas, enhancing the onboard experience for passengers with our innovative AV solutions," said Amir El Yordi, President of Control AV.

Icon of the Seas, a marvel of modern engineering, offers all the amenities expected of a vessel of its caliber. From captivating live performances to exhilarating cinematic experiences, the ship promises to redefine cruise entertainment.

For more information on Control AV and its groundbreaking projects, please visit the Control AV website.

About Control AV: Control AV is a leading audiovisual design and installation company with a global presence, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions for entertainment and technology integration. With a boutique approach and offices around the world, Control AV has been at the forefront of transforming cruise ship entertainment.

SOURCE Control AV

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.