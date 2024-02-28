Control AV Sets New Standard for Cruise Ship Entertainment with Icon of the Seas Project

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Control AV, a premier leader in audiovisual design and installation, marks a significant milestone with the successful completion of the sound, light, and video systems for Royal Caribbean's latest flagship, the Icon of the Seas. This remarkable achievement solidifies the ship's status as the world's largest cruise vessel, offering passengers an unparalleled entertainment experience on the open seas.

Featuring an impressive array of 68 distinct entertainment venues, from cozy piano bars to a majestic Broadway-style theater, Icon of the Seas sets a new standard for onboard entertainment. Control AV, with offices spanning across the USA, Finland, Spain, and Colombia, united its team of engineers from around the globe to deliver state-of-the-art audio, visual, and lighting systems. This collaborative effort took nearly five years to bring the conceptual designs of Royal Caribbean and its designers to life, merging art and science to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for passengers.

A standout innovation is the introduction of the groundbreaking L-acoustics L-ISA system in the ship's theater, elevating the acoustic experience to unprecedented levels at sea. This cutting-edge technology provides guests with a level of immersion typically found only in top-tier land-based entertainment venues.

Additionally, Control AV collaborates with DAS Audio, a leading innovator renowned for its outdoor speaker line. DAS Audio systems are strategically installed throughout all open decks, ensuring exceptional sound quality and coverage. Passengers aboard Icon of the Seas can relish crisp and clear audio whether they are lounging by the pool or strolling along the promenade, thereby enriching their overall onboard experience.

"This project signifies a pinnacle in maritime entertainment technology. We are thrilled to contribute to the success of Icon of the Seas, enhancing the onboard experience for passengers with our innovative AV solutions," said Amir El Yordi, President of Control AV.

Icon of the Seas, a marvel of modern engineering, offers all the amenities expected of a vessel of its caliber. From captivating live performances to exhilarating cinematic experiences, the ship promises to redefine cruise entertainment.

About Control AV: Control AV is a leading audiovisual design and installation company with a global presence, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions for entertainment and technology integration. With a boutique approach and offices around the world, Control AV has been at the forefront of transforming cruise ship entertainment.

