Control Bionics Launches World-Class Multi-Modal Augmentative and Alternative Communications (AAC) Device for Those with Speech and Motor Disorders

MILFORD, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Bionics announces the newest addition to its Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device line, the GridPad Trilogy™ communication solution. The new neuro-based voice output communication aid is intended to help people living with a range of conditions, including ALS, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Cerebral Palsy and Spinal Cord Injury, find their voice.

Control Bionics New GridPad Trilogy Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Device Control Bionics Trilogy Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Device

Offering touch control, eye control, and NeuroNode™ 3.0 control within the same system, the GridPad Trilogy is a unique 3-in-1 AAC device that progresses and grows with clients and their abilities. It allows for faster communication, at rates up to 133 percent that of other systems. And, because it offers multiple access methods within the same system, the traditional insurance barriers (limits on access methods and features) are alleviated, making it accessible to those who need it most.

"Our mission is to develop accessible, leading-edge AAC devices that can help those living with paralysis and loss of speech gain more control over their world," said Rob Wong, CEO, Control Bionics. "Our latest solution, the GridPad Trilogy, is the result of strategic partnerships with some of the best minds in the industry, resulting in a technology that provides unparalleled benefits for our clients."

The GridPad Trilogy features Control Bionics wireless wearable NeuroNode 3.0 technology combined with the powerful Smartbox Grid Pad 12 computer system and IntelliGaze™ v5 eye gaze device from Alea Technologies. The innovative combination of technologies allows for faster typing speed, less user fatigue and more control. It also boasts 12-hour battery life, the longest battery life on the market, for added reliability and flexibility.

"The new GridPad Trilogy will be an integral part of our product line, further enhancing our augmentative communication device offering," said James Schorey, Chief Technology Officer, Control Bionics. "While our current Trilogy solution will continue to offer clients portability and speed, the new GridPad Trilogy is a more robust solution with unmatched battery life, sound quality and durability, rounding out our line to appeal to all needs."

The GridPad Trilogy AAC device is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, GRID3 software, and a solid -state hard drive, enabling quick, seamless communication. And, with enhanced sound and volume, and a hardened glass, 12.5" touchscreen display, this new solution offers added quality and durability. For more information on Control Bionics, visit ControlBionics.com.

About Control Bionics:

Founded in 2006 to create a reliable switch for users that found all other solutions ineffective, fatiguing and limiting to their needs, Control Bionics has established its presence in the world of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology devices. Over the last 12 years, Control Bionics has dedicated it's time to expanding life-changing connections for the disabled community. For more information, visit controlbionics.com.

About Smartbox Grid Pad 12:

Smartbox creates assistive technology to help children and adults with disabilities communicate and live more independently. Designed in collaboration with AAC users, Grid Pad features an all-day battery life, rugged design and multiple access options to ensure you always have your voice. For more information, visit thinksmartbox.com/.

About Alea Technologies IntelliGaze™:

Alea Technologies melds human and machine vision capabilities to provide user-friendly, fully integrated products for wide-spread use. The IntelliGaze systems help physically challenged users to communicate with relatives and their environment by embodying the latest advances in machine vision in an easy-to-use computer input device. For more information, visit intelligaze.com/en/.

Media Contact:

Amber Long

[email protected]

513.313.4045

SOURCE Control Bionics

Related Links

https://www.controlbionics.com/

