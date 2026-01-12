Control Devices Acquires Sherwood Valve

Expansion of flow control solutions across industrial gas, specialty gas, high-purity gas, and medical gas applications.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Devices, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, today announced the acquisition of Sherwood Valve. The acquisition expands Control Devices' flow control portfolio and strengthens its position within the compressed gas industry, while further enhancing HBM Holdings' depth of expertise in flow control and engineered products.

The addition of Sherwood Valve brings a highly respected brand, differentiated products, and decades of technical expertise to Control Devices. By combining Sherwood's engineering, manufacturing, and application expertise, Control Devices enhances its design and development capabilities and further elevates its reputation as a trusted supplier of system-critical flow control solutions.

"Sherwood brings a remarkable legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and reliability to the compressed gas industry," said Jim Norris, President and CEO of Control Devices. "For decades, Sherwood has earned customer trust through exceptional quality and performance in demanding, system-critical applications. We are pleased to welcome Sherwood into the Control Devices family. This acquisition unites complementary product portfolios and strengthens our ability to serve customers, expand in key markets, and build on Sherwood's proud tradition."

Founded in 1928, Sherwood Valve is a global leader in compressed gas valves and flow control components serving industrial, specialty, high-purity, and appliance gas applications. With operations in Cleveland, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sherwood is the leading North American manufacturer of industrial cylinder valves. The company is widely recognized for its manufacturing excellence, proven designs, and long-standing commitment to quality, delivering products relied upon in critical applications across a broad range of industries.

As part of the transaction, HBM Holdings and Control Devices will welcome approximately 75 employees from Sherwood Valve. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT CONTROL DEVICES

Control Devices, an HBM Holdings company headquartered in Greater St. Louis, is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered flow control solutions in the compressed gas, compressed air, oil & gas, and liquid controls markets. The company offers custom valves and flow control solutions for companies who place a premium on quality. Control Devices leverages operational excellence and technical expertise to deliver trustworthy flow control products and innovative solutions that protect life and our planet.

ABOUT HBM HOLDINGS

HBM Holdings is a privately held global conglomerate focused on strategically acquiring and partnering with middle-market industrial companies. HBM companies develop, manufacture, and deliver high-performance solutions for essential industries worldwide. HBM's portfolio of companies includes MLC, HarperLove, Control Devices, Schafer Industries and Calcium Products.

