Control Point Associates, Inc. expands its GIS division with the addition of Dawn F. McCall

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc. has announced that Dawn F. McCall, GISP has joined the firm as Director of GIS Services.

Dawn F. McCall, GISP has been a Geographic Information Systems Professional for over 25 years. She has extensive knowledge in GIS and Land Records with experience in project management, database management, and systems integration. Dawn was introduced to GIS in high school, learning how spatial analysis could be used to solve problems. Fascinated by the technology, Dawn followed its development and decided this was what she wanted to do for a career.

"I have always been passionate about the integration of GIS and surveying. I am so excited to join such an innovative and progressive surveying firm to play my part in the Evolution of Land Surveying." – Dawn F. McCall, Director of GIS Services

Dawn is the immediate past president of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (MAC URISA), former GIS/LIS Committee Chair of the New Jersey Society of Professional Land Surveyors (NJSPLS), and a member of OneURISA/Unified Membership Model Working Group.

"I am thrilled to have Dawn as part of the Control Point Associates, Inc. family. With her leadership and knowledge, we will be able to expand our GIS capabilities for our new and existing clients." – Richard Butkus, Jr., President/Managing Partner

Control Point Associates, Inc. is committed to the continued excellence of providing Professional Land Surveying, Construction Stakeout, 3D Laser Scanning and Modeling, Mobile LiDAR, GIS, Subsurface Utility Locating, Aerial Photogrammetry, UAV, and Hydrographic Services to its existing and future clients. Our mission is to provide high-quality, cost-effective services while delivering exceptional customer service to our clients.

For more information, please visit CPASURVEY.COM or contact President/Managing Partner Richard A. Butkus, Jr. at (908) 668-0099.

SOURCE Control Point Associates, Inc.