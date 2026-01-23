Control Point Associates, Inc. Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Presence with Rouse-Sirine Acquisition

Control Point Associates, Inc. strategically expands its land surveying and geospatial services by acquiring Virginia-based Rouse-Sirine Associates, increasing its office footprint to 12 and solidifying its Mid-Atlantic presence.

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc., a professional firm specializing in land surveying and geospatial services, has recently completed the acquisition of Rouse-Sirine Associates, Ltd. This strategic move incorporates the Virginia-based land surveying and subsurface utility engineering (S.U.E.) firm into Control Point Associates, Inc.'s operations. The acquisition signifies Control Point Associates, Inc.'s entry into the Virginia market and reinforces its footprint within the Mid-Atlantic region.

Control Point Associates, Inc. enters Virginia through the acquisition of Rouse-Sirine Associates. Post this Rouse-Sirine acquisition

To explore the expanded range of services and enhanced capabilities now available through this integration, interested parties are encouraged to visit Control Point Associates, Inc.'s official website at https://www.cpasurvey.com/ or contact their regional offices for more detailed information.

"Expanding into Virginia through the acquisition of Rouse-Sirine Associates allows us to better serve our clients with localized expertise and expanded regional support," said Richard A. Butkus Jr., President of Control Point Associates, Inc. "We're proud to welcome their team and continue building on a shared commitment to quality and service."

This integration is designed to benefit clients by offering broader geographic coverage, access to additional technical expertise, and strengthened regional support for various projects. Rouse-Sirine Associates, established in 1972, has built a solid reputation for delivering quality, precision, and reliable land surveying and S.U.E. services across Virginia. The transition brings the Rouse-Sirine Associates team into the Control Point Associates, Inc. organization, ensuring continuity for existing clients.

The acquired firm will continue its operations with its current team, preserving established client relationships. These operations will now benefit from Control Point Associates, Inc.'s extensive resources, advanced technology, and comprehensive regional support infrastructure. No interruptions to ongoing projects or existing service agreements are anticipated as a result of this change.

Control Point Associates, Inc. brings over three decades of experience in land surveying and geospatial services, operating from 12 office locations along the East Coast. The company has a history of growth through carefully planned acquisitions that aim to:

Preserve Local Expertise: Maintaining the valuable knowledge and relationships of acquired firms.

Maintaining the valuable knowledge and relationships of acquired firms. Expand Service Capabilities: Introducing new and advanced services to a wider client base.

Introducing new and advanced services to a wider client base. Broaden Geographic Reach: Extending the company's operational footprint into new territories.

Extending the company's operational footprint into new territories. Enhance Long-Term Value: Providing greater resources and support for client projects.

This strategic expansion is expected to bolster Control Point Associates, Inc.'s capacity to manage and execute complex projects throughout the Eastern United States, leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Control Point Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of professional land surveying and geospatial services, combining advanced technology with decades of field expertise. With over 30 years of experience, 12 office locations spanning the East Coast, and a team of 225+ employees, CPA supports projects primarily across the Eastern United States while traveling wherever clients need them. CPA offers a full range of solutions including boundary and topographic surveys, ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, 3D Laser Scanning, Mobile LiDAR, UAV data acquisition and mapping, GIS, and subsurface utility engineering. Serving industries such as construction, energy, infrastructure, and land development, CPA is known for its accuracy, efficiency, and long-term client relationships on complex, high-impact projects.

SOURCE Control Point Associates, Inc.