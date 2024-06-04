Control Valves Market size is set to grow by USD 2.77 billion from 2024-2028, Rising investments in fluid handling boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global control valves market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.77 Billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.33% during the forecast period.

Control Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2770.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries China, US, Russia, India, and Japan Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd., AVK Holding AS, Baker Hughes Co., Bray International Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., DFT Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Goodwin PLC, Honeywell International Inc., IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, Valmet Corp., Valvitalia SpA, and Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

Control valves have seen notable advancements in design and performance, featuring compact sizes, enhanced shutoff capabilities, and advanced sealing technology. Smart and digital valve positioners, such as Emerson's TopWorx PD Series, offer trending, diagnostics, and alarm status capabilities, ensuring data longevity. Automation in control valves monitors supply and output air pressure, emissions, and emergency shutdown solenoids, contributing to market growth.

The Control Valves market is experiencing significant growth, with key players focusing on innovation and technology. Powder actuators and pneumatic valves are popular choices due to their reliability and ease of use. Smart valves and valve automation are trending, with Chemicals and Processes being major consumers. Valves are essential for temperature control and pressure regulation in various industries.

Valves are used in water treatment, refineries, and power generation. Solely in the US market, the valve industry is projected to reach USD20 billion by 2025. The demand for valves is driven by increasing industrialization and infrastructure development.

Market Challenges

Control valves are essential components in various industries, with raw material prices significantly impacting their cost. Steel, including cast and forged types, is commonly used, while high-temperature and low-temperature carbon steels, austenitic stainless steel, super austenitic stainless steel, duplex steel, and super duplex steel are used for specific applications due to their corrosion and chemical resistance.

The demand for rugged control valves necessitates the use of various metal grades. Raw material prices fluctuate frequently, posing a challenge for manufacturers to maintain profit margins without passing on costs to consumers.

The Control Valves Market faces several challenges in the industry. One major challenge is the need for high performance and reliability in valve systems. Another challenge is the increasing demand for energy efficiency and cost savings. Additionally, the market must comply with various regulations and standards, such as API and ANSI.

Furthermore, the market must adapt to new technologies, like digitalization and automation, to remain competitive. Lastly, the market must address the issue of maintenance and repair costs, which can be significant for large-scale industrial applications. Overall, the Control Valves Market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Pneumatic

1.2 Electrical

1.3 Hydraulic Product 2.1 Sliding shaft

2.2 Rotating shaft Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Pneumatic- The Control Valves Market is a significant sector, supplying businesses with essential equipment for process control. These valves regulate fluid flow and pressure, ensuring industrial processes run efficiently. Companies manufacture various types, including ball, butterfly, and globe valves, catering to diverse industries like oil and gas, power, and water treatment. Market growth is driven by increasing industrialization and infrastructure development.

Research Analysis

The Control Valves Market encompasses the supply and demand for automation components, such as valves, in various process industries. These industries include Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and Water & Wastewater Treatment. In these sectors, control valves play a crucial role in Process Plants, Power Generation, and Nuclear Power Plants.

They are essential for Chemical Treatment processes, ensuring the proper flow of Feed Water and Cooling Water. Connected networks facilitate the integration of Smart Control Valves and other Industrial Equipment into the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Automatic components, including Solenoid Valves, are integral to the functioning of these systems. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and reliable industrial processes and the integration of wireless infrastructure into industrial applications.

Market Research Overview

The Control Valves Market encompasses a wide range of automated machinery designed to regulate, direct, and optimize the flow of various fluids, including water, oil, and gases. These valves are essential components in numerous industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, and water treatment. They function by controlling the pressure and flow rate of fluids, ensuring process efficiency and safety.

The market for control valves is driven by factors like increasing industrialization, growing demand for energy, and the need for process automation. The market offers various types of control valves, including ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, and diaphragm valves, among others. The use of advanced materials and technologies, such as smart valves and actuators, is also gaining popularity in the market.

