Controlant Announces Participation in Fall Life Sciences Supply Chain Events

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, a leading provider of next-generation visibility solutions for digitally connected temperature-controlled supply chains, today announced its participation in the upcoming LogiPharma US and the Cold Chain Global Forum Life Sciences events. Both events connect global supply chain leaders to share practical insights and achieve comprehensive end-to-end visibility and innovative customer-first tactics through by implementing the latest digitalization tools.

The LogiPharma US event will take place September 16-17th at Hilton Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, and will connect senior global supply chain leaders within the Life Sciences sector to drive best-in-class performance and outcomes. Sessions and discussions will focus on developing a holistic approach to the global supply chain by promoting end-to-end visibility and proven strategies to better serve customers while minimizing costs.

Gisli Herjolfsson, Controlant's CEO, will give a plenary presentation, "How Total Supply Chain Visibility is Driving ROI for Global Pharmaceutical Enterprises" on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:55 AM. The session will cover the current challenges pharmaceutical supply chain enterprises are facing and how technology, services, and data insights are fostering greater collaboration, mitigating risk, and driving continuous improvement and cost savings.

Exhibiting at booth #14 at LogiPharma US, Controlant will demonstrate its end-to-end cold chain solutions that track and report environmental conditions and product location in real-time, connecting supply chains around the world and facilitating proactive product and operational waste reduction through fewer excursions.

The 17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum will take place October 15-18th at the Sheraton, Boston, and will focus specifically on temperature controlled Life Sciences supply chains. The event will bring together top international pharmaceutical executives and suppliers to address supply chain optimization and strategies to ensure quality and compliance while maintaining temperature-controlled products.

Exhibiting at booth #16 at the Cold Chain Global Forum, Controlant will demonstrate the value-add of its cost-reducing operational services, in addition to its real-time Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers and cloud-enabled software platform that delivers critical supply chain and business insights. Optional services include 24/7 monitoring and response to shipment alerts, dedicated program management, and logger management services, including orders, returns, and servicing.

On Tuesday, October 15th during IQPC's Sea Freight Focus Day, Ranald Haig, Business Development Director at Controlant, will give a 30-minute presentation, "Ocean Freight Visibility: Technologies That Keep You in Charge," starting at 11:10 AM. The session will explore the key drivers that are influencing the growing popularity of sea freight among pharmaceutical enterprises and global logistics providers, and walk through tangible examples of how technology is providing increased visibility into this lane.

Brett Finkelstein, Controlant's VP Sales, Americas, will lead a 60-minute round table discussion, "Technological Innovation in Temperature-Controlled Logistics" on Thursday, October 17th, starting at 1:00 PM. Drawing on specific examples and scenarios, the workshop will cover digital transformation in the cold chain, reviewing how quality and operational processes are changing through technology, including IoT, cloud, real-time visibility solutions, and machine learning, and a discussion on how pharmaceutical enterprises are moving from disruption to strategy.

"By taking active roles in these events, we are able to learn and understand the needs and concerns of pharmaceutical enterprises and logistics, as well as offer our own insights, lessons learned, and recommendations," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Controlant CEO. "We are looking forward to helping others reshape their supply chain strategies and best practices to adapt to the ever-changing demands while achieving operational and cost efficiency, ensuring quality and compliance, and implementing customer-centricity to enhance their patient-first initiatives."

More information on the LogiPharma US 2019 conference can be found here.

More information on the 17th Annual Cold Chain Global Forum can be found here.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer safety and decrease waste by digitally connecting the end-to-end supply chain. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS) solution provides a single source of supply chain truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and insights in real-time to a proprietary, cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers leverage the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, improve efficiency, and increase revenues.

The Controlant supply chain visibility solution monitors in-transit and at-rest shipments traveling by air, road, air, and sea, and delivers advanced analytics and comprehensive, end-to-end insights into supply chain operations—from suppliers, through production, distribution, and the last-mile. These insights include location, environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, light, utilization, and anomaly detection. Global 24/7 monitoring and response services provide control-tower visibility to shipment deviations, ensuring product integrity, and proactive waste reduction. Controlant customers are achieving supply chain improvements leading to an annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars. For more information, visit www.controlant.com.

Media Contact

Jessica VanderVeen

press[at]controlant[dot]com

1-800-299-9284

SOURCE Controlant

Related Links

www.controlant.com

