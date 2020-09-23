Controlant Business Development Director Ada Palmadottir Named as a Winner of the First-Ever Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award

REYKJAVIK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of real-time temperature monitoring and visibility solutions and services for digitally connected supply chains, is proud to announce that Business Development Director Ada Palmadottir, MPharm, MBA, has received the first-ever Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award.

This award is distributed by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development, and change management. The publication celebrates its 20 year anniversary with the introduction of a new award designed specifically for women leaders in the supply chain industry. The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 20-year anniversary," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "According to Gartner's 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution, and community."

"It is a pleasure to receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Palmadottir. "The supply chain is changing, and all organizations need to empower women to take on leadership roles. Currently, women only represent around 38 percent of employees in the supply chain. However, women can bring unique perspectives to leadership teams, including more collaboration, self-awareness, and empathy within organizations. The women who achieve supply chain leadership roles want to make a difference by improving efficiencies, growing the bottom-line, and building sustainability efforts."

View Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award will appear in SDCE's September issue.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer safety and decrease waste by digitally connecting the global supply chain. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® solution provides a single source of truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and insights in real-time to a cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers leverage the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, ensure product safety and quality, improve efficiency, and increase revenues.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

