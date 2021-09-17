Controlant CQO Anna Karlsdottir Named a Winner of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award

REYKJAVIK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of supply chains real-time temperature monitoring and visibility solutions and services, is proud to announce that Chief Quality Officer, Anna Karlsdottir, has received the 2021 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. And, some of these women are young, which means they're just getting started," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

"I feel very honored to be recognized as a woman dedicated to the quality and integrity within the supply chain," said Anna Karlsdottir. "Our customers are highly regulated and require all data received and sent is secure, confidential, and readily available. As a supply chain leader, I plan to keep improving our processes and helping our customers in their compliance and quality measures."

View Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners and in SDCE's September issue.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solution. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading supply and cold chain companies to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

Media Contact

Heidi Holman

VP of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1 888-988-5615

SOURCE Controlant

Related Links

controlant.com

