Controlant Fuels North American Growth Trajectory With Strategic Hires

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of next-generation visibility solutions for digitally connected supply chains, is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales and services professional staff to support coverage in the food and beverage supply chain sector throughout the world.

The expansion is in response to a growing interest by global food brands in the adoption of the Controlant Cold-Chain-as-a-Service (ChaaS) solution, which gives suppliers, fast-casual brands, food retailers, and cold chain logistics providers unparalleled and proactive visibility for the farm-to-fork value chain.

Jeremy Schneider , Business Development Director, Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Denver, CO. Jeremy has more than 15 years of experience in the food quality, safety, and regulatory sector. He has managed food safety and quality systems for several fast-casual restaurant chains and large food manufacturers, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Boston Market, and Rocky Mountain Foods. During his career, Jeremy has addressed some of the most challenging and critical risks faced today by major consumer food brands. Jeremy is pursuing an MS in Food Safety from Michigan State University and is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University , where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition.





"Food industry leaders are experiencing an increasing need for full supply chain visibility and actionable insights in real-time to proactively ensure food quality and safety and achieve their business objectives," said Gisli Herjolfsson, CEO of Controlant. "Jeremy's strong understanding of the challenges faced by food manufacturers, multi-unit restaurant concepts, and supply chains within the rapidly-evolving regulatory environment gives him the unique perspective to identify problems and develop creative solutions for our customers. Suzanne's strong acumen and commitment to helping food enterprises solve their complex business challenges will help ensure their success as they partner with Controlant. We are delighted that they will join us during this exciting period of Controlant's growth."

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer safety and decrease waste by digitally connecting the farm-to-fork cold chain. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold-Chain-as-a Service (ChaaS) solution provides a single source of supply chain truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and insights in real-time to a proprietary, cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers leverage the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, improve efficiency, and increase revenues.

The Controlant supply chain visibility solution monitors products during storage and shipments traveling by air, road, air, and sea, delivering advanced analytics and comprehensive, end-to-end insights into supply chain operations—from suppliers, through manufacture, distribution, and the last-mile. These insights include location, environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, light, utilization, and anomaly detection. Global 24/7 monitoring and response services provide around-the-clock shipment protection and proactive waste prevention. Controlant customers are achieving supply chain improvements leading to an annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars while protecting consumers and their brand. For more information, visit www.controlant.com.

