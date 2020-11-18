Controlant honored with 2020 Icelandic Innovation Award

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, an emerging leader in digital supply chain visibility solutions for innovative pharmaceutical and food industry enterprises, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2020 Icelandic Innovation Award, which was announced at Iceland's Annual Innovation Congress on November 18, 2020. Controlant is recognized for its real-time Cold Chain as a Service® Digital Visibility Platform, which brings unprecedented visibility, efficiency, and responsiveness to global temperature-controlled supply chains.

The Icelandic Innovation Award is organized and presented annually by Rannís, the Icelandic Center of Research, Promote Iceland, The Innovation Center of Iceland, and the New Venture Business Fund. The award, which was first granted in 1994, recognizes pioneering Icelandic companies that have developed clear visionary and transformative ideas. It emphasizes the important relationship between research, innovation, and knowledge, and its value creation for the local economy.

"Innovation has become a major theme for Icelandic organizations across virtually all industries. This year's recipient is a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of high-performing teams," said Karl Guðmundsson, Chairman of the Jury, Director of Trade and Invest at Promote Iceland. "We are thrilled to be honoring Controlant as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the lives of so many people around the world."

"We are honored to receive this innovation award and acknowledgement from Iceland's innovation community and are proud of our team's hard work in making Controlant's solutions indispensable to our customers and to the supply chain industry," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Controlant. "Our growth journey exemplifies the importance of increasing visibility and safety throughout the pharmaceutical and food supply chain, to deliver critical vaccines, medicines, and food products that have a material impact on people's lives and reduce environmental waste."

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing the visibility of product flow and condition quality while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering Fortune 500s and world-leading enterprises in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

