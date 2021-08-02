Controlant Named as One of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners

Controlant announced that it has made the list of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain as a winner of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Controlant CEO and Co-founder Gisli Herjolfsson. "Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer and patient safety and reduce global supply chain waste by 90 percent. Our technology offers end-to-end traceability and facilitates collaboration across the supply chain.."

Controlant will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solution. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading supply and cold chain companies to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

