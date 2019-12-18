Controlant Named to Food Logistics' 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Controlant to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

"With the FDA's initiative to create a new era of smarter food safety, technology will serve a necessary role for the industry moving forward," Controlant 's CEO, Gisli Herjolfsson, said. "Our mission is to ensure consumer safety and reduce waste by digitally connecting the global cold chain. Through our technology, we are capturing vital food supply chain analytics regarding shipping lanes, airports, harbors, and other points of interest, in an effort to facilitate process improvements for our customers and create a more transparent, safer food system that can benefit everyone."

Companies on this year's 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain, and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer safety and decrease waste by digitally connecting the farm-to-fork cold chain. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® solution provides a single source of supply chain truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and insights in real-time to a proprietary, cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers leverage the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, improve efficiency, and increase revenues.

The Controlant supply chain visibility solution monitors products during storage and shipments traveling by air, road, air, and sea, delivering dashboards with advanced data analytics and comprehensive, end-to-end insights into supply chain operations—from suppliers, through manufacture, distribution, and the last-mile. These insights include location, environmental conditions, such as temperature, light, utilization, and anomaly detection. Global 24/7 monitoring and response services provide around-the-clock shipment protection and proactive waste prevention. Controlant customers are achieving supply chain improvements leading to an annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars while protecting consumers and their brand. For more information, visit www.controlant.com.

