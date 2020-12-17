Controlant Named to Food Logistics' 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Controlant to its 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

"From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident," says Maina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!"

"Controlant is honored to be among this year's winners and recognized as a leader in food logistics technology," Controlant 's CEO, Gisli Herjolfsson, said. "We are committed to improving the food supply chain through actionable insights using our data loggers and cloud-based platform. Our program and devices allow food manufacturers and distributors to track their perishable goods in real-time and prevent temperature escalations. Only through strong collaboration and partnership transparency will the food industry be able to make progress in reducing lost loads, improving operational efficiencies, and maximizing sustainability efforts."

"Winning this award demonstrates our continued efforts to improve the food supply chain through our platform, devices, and services," Jeremy Schneider added. "The FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety makes it clear that technology is a key component of curbing foodborne illnesses and improving consumer safety. Our system empowers our customers to take preventive actions throughout the supply chain to maintain product quality and safety."

Companies on this year's 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain, and other industries with print, digital, and custom products, events, and social media.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solution. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading companies in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

To learn more about Controlant, visit controlant.com and follow then on @controlant and in/controlant.

