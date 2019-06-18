Controlant Named to Food Logistics' Top Green Providers List for 2019

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant , the leading independent provider of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) temperature monitoring and automated services for globally connected digital cold chains, was named to the Food Logistics' Top Green Providers list for 2019. Food Logistics is the publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent.

"Our Top Green Providers demonstrate leadership in sustainability throughout the global food supply chain, from better management of natural resources to technology applications and operational improvements that reduce food waste from the farm to the retailer to the end consumer," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director. "Environmental stewardship is a defining feature for these companies, as is their determination to continually raise the sustainability bar year after year."

Controlant's visibility and product traceability solution connects time, temperature, and location data in real-time, and automatically sends data to a cloud-enabled software platform. Sharing supply chain data with stakeholders mitigates risk and drives continuous improvement. The company's hardware and software technologies for supply chain monitoring and facility monitoring combines with live sensor data, situational alerts, analytics, predictive reporting, and a variety of managed and professional services. This combination empowers enterprises to fully leverage their data, enable businesses to reduce product and operational waste, drive sustainability, increase supplier and partner accountability, and protect brand integrity.

"We are honored with the recognition as a technology leader that is focused on strengthening sustainability and environmental efforts across the food supply chain," said Controlant CEO, Gisli Herjolfsson. "Our mission is to reduce global cold chain waste to less than one percent. Our digital solutions and services automate and simplify some of the most complex food supply chains by connecting stakeholders and increasing farm-to-fork visibility. We're grateful to be recognized for our efforts."

About Controlant

Controlant is pioneering the development of next-generation temperature monitoring and product location traceability solutions for digitally connected cold chains, delivered as a subscription-based service. The company's IoT and cloud solutions provide real-time, farm-to-fork visibility and risk mitigation across all lanes—air, road, and sea—and through the last mile. Managed services, including 24/7 global monitoring and response, IoT inventory management, and program management automate supply chain logistics, reduce operational costs, and proactively prevent food waste. Intelligent analytics provide enterprises with proactive insights to fuel decision-making and collaboration throughout their entire supply chain. For more information, please visit www.controlant.com or follow us on Twitter .

