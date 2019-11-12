Controlant Partners With Siemens to Bring Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility to MindSphere Platform

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of next-generation solutions for digitally connected, temperature-controlled supply chains, today announced that it has partnered with Siemens by joining Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program to accelerate the adoption of real-time supply chain visibility through an integrated solution.

Within the cold chain, temperature excursions and supply chain inefficiencies account for up to $400 billion dollars of food waste every year , damaging products and diminishing consumer confidence in the brands they once trusted. Enterprises are embracing digital transformation in their supply chains to ensure food safety and quality and ensure customer satisfaction.

MindSphere® is the cloud-based, open Internet of Things (IoT) operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the IoT with advanced analytics.

Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® solution monitors in-transit shipments in real-time, delivering advanced analytics and comprehensive, end-to-end insights into supply chain products and operations, from suppliers, through manufacture, distribution, and the last-mile. These insights include product location, temperature and environmental conditions, shipment duration, and anomaly detection. Global 24/7 monitoring and response services include proactive alert handling to facilitate corrective action, prevent waste, and ensure product integrity.

By integrating Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service solution with MindSphere, Controlant data will be accessible through MindSphere. Siemens and Controlant can collaborate to engage with new and existing customers and enable real-time analytics to connect stakeholders, improve supply chain efficiency, and support enterprise growth efforts.

"Controlant is a recognized global leader in providing advanced supply chain visibility and comprehensive data in real-time. We are excited to leverage its IoT-enabled analytics in MindSphere," said Florian Beil, Head of Sales for MindSphere at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The combination of Siemens' industrial expertise with Controlant's experience in optimizing supply chains in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries can enable our joint customers to accelerate their digital transformations."

"At Controlant, consumer safety and waste reduction are our highest priorities. They are what drives our commitment to provide greater visibility and transparency while supporting efficient and collaborative supply chains," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Controlant's CEO. "Through our partnership with Siemens, enterprises can gain a competitive advantage by leveraging the power of connecting people, products, and processes to protect product integrity, improve their operations, and drive a greater return on investment."

About Controlant

Controlant is pioneering the development of next-generation visibility solutions for digitally connected global supply chains. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® solution provides a single source of supply chain truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and real-time insights to a proprietary, cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers are leveraging the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, improve efficiency, and increase revenues. For more information, please visit: controlant.com .

