Controlant Receives 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Controlant as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2019.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

This year's 10th-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

"Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive . "It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish."

"We extend our congratulations to this year's award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives," adds Yuva. "The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains."

"We are honored to be recognized for our environmental and sustainability efforts," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Controlant's CEO. "The temperature-controlled supply chain is complex and siloed, and waste is widespread. Our company's mission is to ensure consumer safety and reduce global cold chain waste by 70 percent. Through our real-time monitoring technology and proactive services, we are enabling businesses to make decisions that measurably improve the efficiency of their supply chains, reduce product and environmental waste, and empower companies to meet their corporate sustainability objectives."

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to ensure consumer safety and decrease waste by digitally connecting the global supply chain. The pay-per-shipment, Controlant Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® solution provides a single source of supply chain truth, consisting of reusable Internet of Things (IoT) data loggers that send mission-critical data and insights in real-time to a proprietary, cloud-enabled software platform, and cost-reducing operational services. Controlant customers leverage the improved visibility to connect stakeholders, improve efficiency, and increased revenues.

The Controlant supply chain visibility solution monitors products during storage and shipments traveling by air, road, air, and sea, delivering advanced analytics and comprehensive, insights into supply chain operations—from suppliers, through manufacture, distribution, and the last-mile. These insights include location, environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, light, utilization, and anomaly detection. Global 24/7 monitoring and response services provide around-the-clock shipment protection and proactive waste prevention. Controlant customers are achieving supply chain improvements leading to an annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars while protecting consumers and their brand. For more information, visit www.controlant.com .

