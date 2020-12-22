Controlant Wins Supply and Demand Chain Executive's 2020 Green Supply Chain Award

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected Controlant as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"This year's 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size, and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain."

"Controlant's mission is to ensure patient safety and reduce global supply chain waste," Controlant 's CEO, Gisli Herjolfsson, said. "With approximately 30 percent of all temperature-sensitive products going to waste every year due to logistics failures, Controlant is committed to drastically reducing temperature excursions and other supply chain risks. We stay true to our mission in all that we do—providing industry-leading reusable data loggers, offering real-time dashboard analytics that minimizes supply chain risk, and empowering our customers to make proactive decisions regarding product quality and safety. Technology and data play a pivotal role in achieving these goals for our clients. We are honored to be among this year's Green Supply Chain award recipients as we continue to enhance the sustainability efforts of today's supply chain."

View Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Green Supply Chain Award winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality, while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading companies in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

