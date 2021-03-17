Controlant's Ada Palmadottir Wins Supply and Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Pros to Know Award

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, announces the winners of its 2021 Pros to Know award.

This award recognizes executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."

"This award is an honor as I have dedicated my career to improving the pharmaceutical supply chain and ultimately, patient safety," Ada Palmadottir, Controlant Business Development Director said. "With the biopharmaceutical industry losing approximately $35 billion annually as a result of failures in temperature-controlled logistics, my team and I at Controlant educate our customers about the best ways to prevent excursions and issues from occurring. This is even more critical now with the distribution of billions of COVID-19 vaccines, many of which need to be shipped via the ultra cold chain. I am very proud of the work we do at Controlant and to be part of this monumental task to monitor and protect these vaccines and ensure patient safety."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality, while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading companies in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

