Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service® Selected As Finalist In The Pandemic Response Category Of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the provider of cold chain logistics and supply chain monitoring and visibility solutions that is leading the digital transformation of the Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences and Food & Beverage industries, today announced its solution, Cold Chain as a Service®, was acknowledged as a Finalist in the Pandemic Response category and an honorable mention in the AI & Data, Established Excellence, and General Excellence categories of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

The Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honors the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving global concerns.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions — with Health and Wellness, AI & Data for which Controlant received Honorable Mention, among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries.

"We feel honored to have Controlant's Cold Chain as a Service® acknowledged by Fast Company in the Pandemic Response, and other categories, for our team's achievements in leading the digital transformation of cold chain logistics and supply chain monitoring, that enable our customers to deliver, with integrity intact, the critical medicines, vaccines, foods and products that save and improve lives," said Gisli Herjolfsson, Co-founder and CEO of Controlant.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Controlant

Controlant is a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors. Using Controlant's IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and, in many cases, millions of dollars in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering Fortune 500 and world-leading enterprises, as well as their supply chain stakeholders, to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

Contact:

Heidi Holman

Director Of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Controlant

Related Links

controlant.com

