Controlant's Jeremy Schneider Wins Food Logistics' 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, the leading provider of sustainable, real-time supply chain visibility solutions for the Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences and Food & Beverage industries today announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, honored Controlant's Jeremy Schneider with its 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.

This award recognizes influential individuals in the Supply Chain industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. This year's list includes individuals from software providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, grocery retail and delivery outlets, and more, all who have met and exceeded in safety, efficiency, productivity, and innovation throughout the global cold food supply chain.

"These professionals are making waves in an industry upended by the global pandemic. Whether it's pivoting into a different channel or implementing emerging technologies, these supply chain leaders prove that hard work pays off," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic. I am honored to recognize these individuals and continue to extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the cold food supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep food moving through the chain in a safe and efficient manner."

"I am pleased to be recognized by my peers and colleagues as a Supply Chain Rock Star," said Jeremy Schneider, FSQA, Business Development Director for Controlant. "Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to promoting food safety within the supply chain. My role with Controlant allows me to educate the industry and assist companies in adopting the best and most innovative solutions to protect food safety and quality from farm to fork."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the March 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain winners.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com

About Controlant

Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition quality, while minimizing waste through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using its IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and millions in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering world-leading companies in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences and food & beverage sectors and their supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

