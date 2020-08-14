Controllable Load Resource ("CLR") Market Leader Lancium Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Layer1

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancium LLC, the leader in data center power ramping software, today filed a lawsuit alleging patent infringement against Layer1 Technologies, Inc. in the Western District of Texas.

The lawsuit alleges that Layer1 infringes multiple claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,608,433 "by manufacturing, using, offering to sell, selling, and/or importing infringing systems and methods for adjusting power consumption utilized in or by at least Layer1's Bitcoin mining facilities."

Lancium began developing power ramping innovations in 2017.

"We are the first load only CLR and we are dedicated to strengthening Texas' and the nation's grid," said Lancium CEO Michael McNamara. "We developed and continue to develop and protect our revolutionary technology. We will also aggressively defend this intellectual property."

About Lancium:

Lancium is a technology company creating software and intellectual property solutions that enable more renewable energy on the nation's power grid. Lancium's products include Lancium Smart Response™ for rapid server power management, and Lancium Compute™, a platform for high throughput computing applications. Lancium's solutions help ensure that renewable energy can power our future. Lancium has several issued patents and numerous applications pending.

LANCIUM, LANCIUM SMART RESPONSE, and LANCIUM COMPUTE are trademarks of Lancium, LLC.

