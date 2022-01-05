Controlled Environment Systems acquires Coldroom Systems; closing out 2021 with CES's 3rd acquisition.

MANSFIELD, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Environment Systems, LLC (CES), a market leader in design and construction of special environments such as cold storage facilities and metrology, pharmaceutical and biotech cleanrooms, today announced its acquisition of Coldroom Systems, Inc . (CRS), a regional force in thermal envelope and low-temp construction solutions. Joining Western Environmental Corporation in April 2021, JAX Cool in September 2021, Coldroom Systems Inc. was Controlled Environment Systems' third acquisition of 2021.

CES continues to enhance its capabilities with the acquisition of CRS's experienced project management team, IMP installation expertise, and underfloor heating capabilities. "CES is known for its industry-leading controlled environment solutions," said Don Roussinos , President and CEO of CES. "Coldroom delivers high-quality thermal solutions and has a great reputation in the industry. CRS will no doubt be an excellent fit within the Structures division of CES. The geographic foothold, additional resources and enhanced capabilities that Coldroom provides will help us more efficiently execute projects for our existing customers, while we at CES deliver more robust construction, systems, and calibration resources, supporting Coldroom's customer base."

"We are excited about opening up more opportunities with our current customers through this acquisition. CES serves many different end markets in the controlled environments space that Coldroom did not have the capabilities to serve. Now we will be able to support end-users in the Pharma, Biotech, CMM, and Metrology space. We are confident that our combined capabilities are greatly enhanced," said Charles Woolley, President of CRS. "Coldroom Systems is about providing our customers with the highest quality, thermal solutions so it's a natural progression to join with a market leader in controlled environments like CES."

When asked what the result of this acquisition would be on the employees of Coldroom Systems, Mr. Roussinos said, "Like the acquisitions we made previously this year, the people were one of the key assets we were targeting when putting this partnership together. Our goal is to continue to grow and expand the business, particularly in the Southeast region. Coldroom's employees will remain at the current location and continue to deliver the quality work they have produced in the past but now with the additional resources of CES."

CES Mission Statement: "Promoting healthy and sustainable living by creating the perfect environment for the global food chain, life-sciences, and mission-critical industries."

CES is a full-service operation designing, engineering, and installing controlled environments including cold storage facilities, clean rooms, and other climate-controlled rooms. In addition to providing temperature and other climate control solutions, the Company fabricates products including insulated panels and doors, custom control systems, and proprietary air handling systems. Controlled Environment Systems delivers rooms and buildings that perform or exceed client target tolerances and expectations. As an expert in Insulated Panels and Special Environments, Controlled Environment Systems consults, implements, and integrates complementary technology (Insulated Doors, Panels, Insulation, IT and HVAC (Gro-AHU), to deliver one-of-a-kind spaces.

Cold Rooms & Life Science/Metrology Labs -Enclosures & doors -Refrigeration/Mechanical -Electrical & Electrical fixtures -Controls -Alarm/Monitoring -Flooring -Plant integration -Humidity Food Service/Cultivation -Grow Rooms -Clean packaging -Product conditioning -Staging rooms -Chill cells -Specialty applications -Dry aging/Curing rooms -Machine integration -HACCP solutions

For over 70 years, Coldroom Systems, Inc. of Norcross, Georgia, has built the finest temperaturecontrolled cold storage and freezer facilities in the southeastern US. Coldroom Systems was started by Herbert Woolley, the current CRS President Charles Woolley's father. Charles continues CRS's tradition of high-quality thermal construction and dependability, bringing his 30-plus years of experience in materials, design, and building of cold room facilities to Coldroom. CRS has controlled environment expertise installing insulated metal panels and underfloor heating. While Coldroom primarily focuses in the southeastern US they have also completed projects in Moscow, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Charles and his Project Management Team utilize their leadership and experience to keep moving the industry forward building temperature-controlled facilities throughout the Country - working hard to ensure that all their customers' needs are met.

