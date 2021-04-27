Controlled Environment Systems Acquires Western Environmental Corporation

MANSFIELD, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Environment Systems, LLC (CES), a market leader in thermal construction and design of special environments, such as cold storage facilities and pharmaceutical / biotech cleanrooms, today announced its acquisition of Western Environmental Corporation (WEC), a company that designs, engineers, installs and certifies cleanrooms, coordinate measuring machine (CMM) enclosures, metrology labs, and environmental chambers that support various mission critical applications.

"The acquisition of WEC provides CES with access to new markets, geographies and customers, as well as unique engineering and certification capabilities," said Don Roussinos, President and CEO of CES. Mr. Roussinos continued, "WEC complements our organic and inorganic diversification and growth strategy. WEC's high quality, turnkey lab design, installation and certification expertise bolsters CES as a leading platform within the controlled environment market."

Jim Sibcy and Scott Flick, founders of WEC, stated, "We are excited about the scale and resources CES can bring to meet WEC's customer performance expectations and the increasing demand we're seeing from new customers. WEC is looking forward to moving on to the next stage of growth through the CES partnership."

When asked what the result of this acquisition would be on WEC, Mr. Roussinos said "the WEC team is one of the key elements that attracted us to the business. Our plan is to provide additional resources to accelerate growth and better serve our customers. This partnership offers tremendous opportunities for employees, customers and suppliers." WEC will remain at its current location in Franklin, Ohio.

About Controlled Environment Systems (CES)

Helping clients create the "The Right Environment" for people, products and prosperity, CES is a full-service operation designing, value engineering and installing controlled environments including cold storage facilities, cleanrooms and other climate-controlled rooms. In addition to providing temperature and other climate control solutions, the Company produces products including insulated panels and doors, custom control systems and proprietary air handling systems. CES delivers mission critical rooms and buildings that perform at, or exceed, client target tolerances and expectations.

About Western Environmental Corporation (WEC)

Western Environmental Corporation is an international designer and manufacturer of cleanrooms, metrology labs, CMM enclosures and various other types of environmentally controlled laboratories. WEC has worked with a wide range of high-profile businesses, agencies and other types of organizations around the world to deliver precisely constructed, environmentally controlled structures that accommodate a variety of applications. WEC's turnkey approach to design and construction ensures that customers have guidance throughout every step of the process. WEC is outfitted to meet the needs of both small-scale and large-scale projects, and while the Company is large enough to provide the resources larger projects demand, customers can expect personalized, attentive service that customers deserve.

