CONTROLLED EQUITY CORP - Announces the launch of its Affordable Housing formula through ControlledEquityHousing.com

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Controlled Equity Corp announced that it has launched Controlled Equity Housing, which uses a sophisticated economic formula to sell a 50% equity stake in housing, which drastically reduces housing costs. The company will own and/or manage the remaining equity in the home.

ControlledEquityHousing.com introduces the Domain360, a multi-family micro housing project with 90-units. Each unit has 360 square feet and is beautifully designed. Features include GE kitchen appliances, a full 5 X 8 bathroom, a walk-in closet with Washer and Dryer hookups and a large main room with a built-in sofa/murphy bed wall system. What makes the Domain360 so amazing is that it can be purchased using the Controlled Equity Housing formula for a monthly payment of $360. The down payment for a Domain360 unit will be $5,000. The buyer will be responsible for a mortgage of $75,000 which will be offered at 4%. The company is committed to supplying the money to finance this building. All risk has been removed in this process. The buyer will be getting a 47% LTV loan. There is no need for PMI insurance and no risk that a lender could ever lose out because the margins are so low.

The company plans to build several buildings in Las Vegas. The good news is that this building can be built, at the same price, in any city across the country, providing that state and local governments cooperate to make it possible.

Micro-housing is not the only product that will be offered. The company is working on a single-family home that will be announced in the near future. In addition to the products that the company will produce, the bigger picture will include the ability to work with existing home builders and developers across the country.

"We need to do a much better job when it comes to housing, states Frank J Dobrucki, President & Founder of Controlled Equity Corp. We need to make quality housing available to every one who is contributing to society and make it relatively easy to accomplish."

As the company name suggests, everything is controlled. All homes in the Controlled Equity Housing program are guaranteed to appreciate by 2% per year. While many people may think that the housing market grows at a faster pace, our homes will be restricted. This makes it possible for the house that is affordable today, to still be affordable in the future. Buyers are guaranteed that they will get their down payments and all their appreciation when they decide to sell, regardless of where the housing industry is. If it is a down year, and most people are losing their equity, our buyers will be able to sell their homes back to the company for exactly what their equity statement shows. All homes in the Controlled Equity Housing program have to be owner occupied and can never be used as rental housing.

The real estate market is generally an out of control market, supposedly driven by market forces. Most homeowners are not risk takers and should not be exposed to negative forces. "We have the ability to create a stable and affordable housing market, we just need to do what is required to make it happen, according to Dobrucki."

There are many things that will be introduced in the near future that will assist us in stabilizing the housing market. We need to apply downward pressure instead of just accepting current prices.

Today our focus is on the Domain360 and its importance as an entry product in the housing industry. Our website: www.ControlledEquityHousing.com has an amazing video of the Domain360. We are asking for the public to respond and "register" your support for this kind of housing.

"Rental housing will never solve the problem of affordable housing! We need to make homeownership a priority and allow all working people the opportunity to share in the long-term benefits of homeownership and the ability to participate in generational wealth, which is the number one way to escape poverty, states Dobrucki."

About Controlled Equity Corp.Controlled Equity Corp is a privately held company committed to developing new opportunities for affordable housing. The Company is not a builder or developer, but is working closely with both to accomplish new and innovative advances in the real estate and housing industries. For more information, please visit www.ControlledEquityHousing.com.

CONTACT: Pat Donahoo, (702) 326-6829 - email: [email protected]

