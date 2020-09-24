Controlled Network Solutions Deploys Ribbon Call Trust™ to Mitigate Nuisance and Robocalls

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Controlled Network Solutions (CNS), a leading independent provider of hosted PBX, telecommunications and cloud-based technology solutions to businesses across North America, is deploying key components of the Ribbon Call Trust™ portfolio to deliver advanced protection against nuisance and robocalls. Ribbon's market-leading Policy and Routing (PSX) and Secure Telephony Identity (STI) offerings provide CNS with an integrated solution to authenticate, sign, and verify caller identity. In addition, CNS is deploying Ribbon's Analytics solution to gain insights into its network operations and enhance the security and fraud protection of VoIP calls.

"Ribbon Call Trust provides us with a comprehensive STIR/SHAKEN-compliant solution that not only efficiently authenticates and signs originating calls, but also quickly verifies terminating calls," said Ramon Sanchez, CEO of Controlled Network Solutions. "It also provides centralized capabilities to optimize call routing in our network. With Ribbon Analytics, we also gain insights into attempted security breaches and the tools to mitigate potential fraud or malicious attacks on our network."

"Controlled Network Solutions has been delivering top-tier telecommunications and technology solutions for more than 20 years and we are delighted they have entrusted Ribbon to provide them with the latest in standards-based robocall mitigation and caller identification technology," said Patrick Joggerst, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "Our Ribbon Call Trust solution is designed to help communications service providers of all sizes protect their customers from potential bad actors, by helping ensure the calls that they receive have been verified and are from legitimate sources."

"Ribbon's Call Trust addresses service providers' requirements to provide identity assurance as well as robocall detection and mitigation, which in turn help customers avoid nuisance calls and decide which ones they want to answer," said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "Ribbon's session border controller, analytics, and related fraud and security elements are solid foundations for an end-to-end call identity and security solution."

Ribbon Call Trust integrates both the company's and third-party data to determine caller identity, intent, and reputation for every call in a service provider's network. The solution is comprised of several industry-leading Ribbon solutions. Ribbon Secure Telephony Identity (STI) is a STIR/SHAKEN-compliant call authentication, signing and verification solution. STIR/SHAKEN is an industry standard that stands for (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) STIR (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) SHAKEN. The goal of STIR/SHAKEN is to restore consumers' confidence and trust in receiving phone calls by enabling service providers to authenticate, sign and verify caller identity to protect their customers from nuisance and malicious robocalls.

Ribbon PSX manages interworking between session border controllers and/or media gateways and an STI solution in support of STIR/SHAKEN standards, while delivering advanced call routing capabilities.

The Ribbon Analytics solution delivers CNS the latest in behavioral modeling and ML-based techniques that enable deep insights into network operations, traffic patterns and subscriber behavior, while providing advanced protection against potential threats and mitigating the possibility of future threats.

About Controlled Network Solutions (CNS)

Controlled Network Solutions (CNS) provides 24/7/365 IT support, telephony, call recording software, contact center solutions, managed cloud hosting and HP equipment sales and service to businesses across North America. Our clients range from 5 to 5,000 employees, spanning across various industries such as professional and business services, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, government services and others. Although each of our clients conducts business differently, their requirements are the same; technology must be cost-effective, reliable and supportive of their long-term business and strategic goals. CNS has been serving clients for over twenty years and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the NY and NJ Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information visit controllednetworks.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq:RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

