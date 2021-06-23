Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With ASO Safety Solutions

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, has partnered with ASO Safety Solutions, a world market leader in the field of tactile sensors.

"This partnership has allowed CPSG and ASO Safety Solutions to provide customers with a more universal approach to stocking edge kits with the One Edge Solution that fits a wide range of applications," said Zach Eichenberger, Director of Marketing Controlled Products Systems Group. "We could not be more thrilled to partner with ASO Safety Solutions to offer this industry-leading product to dealers and installers."

ASO Safety Solutions' Sentir model edges are UL Recognized and tested and listed with most of the major gate operator manufacturers in the industry. CPSG's nationwide locations stock the One Edge Solution in three sizes. To locate a CPSG branch near you or order products online, visit controlledproducts.com.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S. With 35 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. The industry leader in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products, services, or to find a location visit controlledproducts.com .

About ASO Safety Solutions

ASO Safety Solutions is a worldwide leader for safety edges in the door, gate, and industrial markets. With over 200 employees, ASO has been helping customers for over 35 years with their safety requirements. Our U.S. location is in Rockaway, NJ. For more information, visit: asosafety.com.

