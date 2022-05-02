Controltec Announces Name Change to KinderSystems

New name reflects continued focus on the child care ecosystem and providing the innovative solutions needed to deliver the best publicly funded child care possible.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controltec, Inc., the leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers, announced today that it has changed its name to KinderSystems, Inc.

As the industry leader in SaaS solutions for the publicly funded child care sector, KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care. For over 20 years the company has delivered configurable, cloud-based enterprise software and integrated it with critical systems at the agency and provider levels. In 2021, the company merged with COPA, a leading provider of data management solutions for Head Start programs, to expand its support in the publicly funded child care space. Hundreds of agencies use KinderSystems applications via the cloud or mobile devices to streamline their operations, ensure compliance with government regulations, and meet the needs of the families that they serve. In the past 12 months alone, KinderSystems has processed more than 100 million childcare attendance transactions, a key indicator of the scale and scope of the company's solutions.