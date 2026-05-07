BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection and intelligent security solutions, will host an interactive workshop at NRF Protect focused on applying Design Thinking to real-world loss prevention and asset protection challenges

CONTROLTEK to Host Hands-On Design Thinking Workshop at NRF Protect 2026

"Solve Smarter, Innovate Faster: A Hands-On Design Thinking Workshop for LP/AP Leaders," introduces a human-centered, results-driven approach to solving complex retail challenges. CONTROLTEK's method of Design Thinking helps teams understand the end user, rethink assumptions, reframe problems, and build solutions through rapid iteration. The result is faster, clearer, and more effective decision-making for LP and AP teams operating in increasingly complex environments.

"Stronger solutions start with a deeper understanding of the problem and the end user," said Tom Meehan, CFI, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "Design Thinking helps teams reframe challenges, uncover meaningful insights, build more effective solutions and move from idea to execution with greater speed and clarity."

During the workshop, attendees will:

Learn the core principles of Design Thinking tailored specifically for LP/AP environments

Work through real-world retail scenarios and challenges

Collaborate in guided exercises to generate new ideas and approaches

Walk away with practical tools they can apply immediately within their organizations

CONTROLTEK has successfully applied this methodology alongside leading retailers, helping teams rethink how they address shrink, improve store operations, and enhance the customer experience. The workshop will highlight how this approach has led to tangible innovations, from reimagined in-store processes to new product development.

"This is about changing how teams think, not just what they implement," added Meehan. "When you shift perspective, you unlock better decisions, faster execution, and stronger outcomes."

All participants will receive a Design Thinking Certification upon completion of the workshop.

CONTROLTEK invites LP/AP leaders attending NRF Protect to join the session and experience a new approach to solving today's retail challenges.

Register Here: https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/session/3423

About CONTROLTEK

Celebrating 50 years of innovation, CONTROLTEK delivers tamper-evident security packaging and technology solutions that help customers protect what matters most and operate with confidence. Trusted by organizations across retail, financial, logistics, and other critical industries, CONTROLTEK combines customer-focused innovation with scalable capabilities and reliable execution to deliver solutions that perform in the real world.

For more information, visit www.controltekusa.com

Media Contact:

Kim Scott

Vice President, Strategy and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK