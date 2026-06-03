BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK today announced that CEO Tom Meehan has joined the Board of Directors of ZFLO Technologies, a company advancing solutions designed to combat package theft and strengthen transparency throughout the e-commerce last-mile delivery process.

The appointment reflects the growing alignment between the two organizations in advancing RFID innovation, enterprise visibility, shipment intelligence, and end-to-end package tracking technologies across retail, logistics, and supply chain environments.

CONTROLTEK CEO Tom Meehan Appointed to ZFLO Technologies Board of Directors Supports RFID Innovation Through Strategic Collaboration

CONTROLTEK's RFID and retail technology portfolio help organizations improve inventory accuracy, reduce shrink, automate workflows, strengthen supply chain visibility, and enhance operational intelligence through integrated technology solutions.

"RFID continues to transform the way organizations understand and manage their operations," said Meehan. "ZFLO Technologies is developing innovative solutions focused on real-time visibility and delivery intelligence, and I'm excited to support the company as it continues to grow and innovate."

The collaboration is expected to focus on extending visibility across the shipment journey, combining CONTROLTEK's expertise in RFID-enabled supply chain tracking, operational intelligence, and enterprise visibility with ZFLO Technologies' focus on last-mile package tracking and delivery visibility.

Together, the companies aim to help organizations improve tracking accuracy, operational efficiency, and end-to-end shipment visibility from distribution through final delivery.

"Tom has been a strong advocate for innovation, visibility, and practical RFID deployment throughout the industry," said Larry Fox, CEO at ZFLO Technologies. "His leadership and experience make him a valuable addition to our board as we continue building intelligent solutions for omnichannel retail operations."

Meehan is widely recognized throughout the retail technology and asset protection industries for his work in RFID, enterprise risk management, AI-driven operational intelligence, and retail innovation.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global provider of retail technology, RFID solutions, asset protection systems, and tamper-evident security products. For 50 years, CONTROLTEK has helped retailers, financial institutions, and supply chain organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce loss, and enhance visibility through innovative technology solutions.

About ZFLO Technologies

ZFLO Technologies develops IoT and technology solutions focused on asset visibility, operational intelligence, and supply chain innovation. The company helps organizations improve tracking accuracy, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across complex operational environments.

SOURCE CONTROLTEK