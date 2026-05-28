BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leader in RFID inventory visibility and retail asset protection solutions, continues to grow in Zebra Technologies certifications across its organization, reinforcing the company's commitment to RFID expertise, deployment excellence, and customer support.

CONTROLTEK's team holds a combined total of 34 Zebra Sales and Technical Associate Certifications, with several team members certified across both, strengthening CONTROLTEK's ability to support customers from RFID planning through deployment and long-term optimization.

CONTROLTEK Expands Zebra-Certified RFID Expertise

As a Zebra Solutions Partner, CONTROLTEK provides end-to-end RFID solutions, including Zebra-certified hardware, CONTROLSPAN™ RFID software, and professional services spanning design, deployment, implementation, and support.

"RFID continues to reshape retail operations by giving organizations greater visibility, better inventory accuracy, and faster decision-making," said Tom Meehan, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "Expanding our team's Zebra certifications strengthens our ability to help customers deploy scalable RFID solutions that deliver measurable operational value."

"Technology is only part of a successful RFID program," said Dan Davies, Director of Technical Operations at CONTROLTEK. "Execution, integration, and ongoing support are what drive long-term results, and our certified team is built to support customers through every stage of deployment."

Zebra certifications validate expertise across RFID readers, mobile computing, printers, and advanced data capture technologies used throughout modern inventory visibility programs.

CONTROLTEK supports RFID initiatives across retail, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, aerospace, and financial industries, helping organizations improve inventory accuracy, automate processes, and gain real-time operational insight.

The company's RFID deployment capabilities are backed by a network of more than 250 contract and full-time technicians across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50,000 systems installed in the past five years.

For 50 years, CONTROLTEK has helped organizations protect what matters most through tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection, and intelligent visibility solutions. By integrating technologies such as RFID, machine vision, AI, and sensor fusion, the company delivers innovative, scalable solutions that enable retailers, financial institutions, logistics providers, and other organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and operate with confidence.

To learn more about CONTROLTEK's RFID solutions, visit: https://controltekusa.com/solutions/rfid-solutions.

Media Contact

Kim Scott

VP of Strategy and Marketing

CONTROLTEK

[email protected]

908-603-0066

SOURCE CONTROLTEK