CONTROLTEK Welcomes Brad Moody as Executive Vice President of Security Packaging

An internationally recognized thought leader in security compliance, Brad has earned a reputation for his strategic vision in mitigating risks across diverse industries, including financial services and cryptocurrency. His experience includes pioneering risk assessments, building advanced security management programs and leading critical investigations into theft and security vulnerabilities for Fortune 500 companies.

"Brad's proven leadership and deep expertise in security packaging and compliance make him the perfect addition to our executive team," said Tom Meehan, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "His insight and innovative approach will play a pivotal role as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

"CONTROLTEK's mission to deliver trusted and innovative security solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing the industry's best practices," said Brad Moody. "I'm excited to join such a dynamic team and look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success."

Rod Diplock, Founder and Advisor of CONTROLTEK, shared his enthusiasm for Brad's appointment: "Brad brings a level of expertise and leadership that will elevate CONTROLTEK's capabilities to new heights. His track record of excellence and forward-thinking approach perfectly complement our company's vision and values."

As Executive Vice President of Security Packaging, Brad will oversee the development and implementation of CONTROLTEK's tamper-evident security packaging division, ensuring CONTROLTEK meets the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

For more information about CONTROLTEK and its innovative security solutions, visit controltekusa.com.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection, and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions. For nearly 50 years, CONTROLTEK has partnered with businesses to help them secure their operations, reduce theft, and improve efficiency with innovative products and services.

Media Contact:

Kim Scott

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

908-603-0066

SOURCE CONTROLTEK