ControlUp Accelerates International Expansion; Adds Ben Lancaster and Simon Townsend to Sales Leadership Team

Ben Lancaster Named Vice President, International Sales; Simon Townsend Joins as Global Field CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced a new strategic focus on international growth, including expansion throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific/Japan (APJ). Spearheading the new international expansion strategy is Ben Lancaster who has been named ControlUp's Vice President, International Sales. To further accelerate ControlUp's international growth is Simon Townsend, who joins ControlUp as Global Field CTO.

"The need for DEX solutions with real-time visibility and automated remediation is a global one and this presents a tremendous growth opportunity for ControlUp as we accelerate our go-to-market programs to activate new customers, worldwide," said Tom Holland, CRO, ControlUp. "I am pleased to place the execution of the ControlUp international expansion strategy in the talented hands of Ben and Simon. Each brings years of proven customer adoption success and market share building and I am thrilled to add them to our passionate sales leadership team."

Ben Lancaster is a senior sales leader well known for his solid sales discipline and end user computing relationships throughout Europe. He joins ControlUp from Cloud Software Group (Citrix) where he was most recently Senior Director, Professional Services, Western Europe. During his more than 13 years with Citrix, Lancaster held successive sales leadership positions covering both Northern and Western Europe. He has also held strategic alliance and sales positions with 1E, Compuware and Learning Tree International. Based in London, Lancaster earned a degree in Politics with International Relations from Swansea University.

"As the need for employees to work anyway, anywhere persists, customers in all regions need powerful solutions to truly see the performance of their end user computing platforms in real-time to optimize the employee experience," said Lancaster. "ControlUp is uniquely positioned to deliver on this need with the leading platform to see, analyze, automate and secure DEX for greater business productivity. I'm thrilled to be joining the ControlUp sales leadership team as we expand the company's market penetration Internationally."

Simon Townsend is a prominent end user computing technology evangelist and thought leader. He joins ControlUp from IGEL where he served as Field CTO for EMEA and Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing field, digital and product marketing functions. With more than 20 years of experience in the end-user computing market, Townsend has helped manage marketing, product marketing, product management and global systems engineering for several enterprise software companies including Ivanti, AppSense, Servo and Westcon UK. Based in London, with a degree in IT and business from Bournemouth University, Simon is a frequent industry speaker, author and visionary on industry topics related to endpoint security, VDI, Citrix, Windows and DaaS.

"When it comes to end user computing, it's always been about the experience," said Townsend. "Without a delightful and productive experience, employee productivity wanes and business performance soon follows. I have long admired the technology and people at ControlUp and now joining the team to help transform their global market penetration is exceptionally satisfying. I'm eager to play a role in the growth trajectory ControlUp has ahead as it delivers the most innovative DEX solutions for virtual and physical desktops alike."

"With the addition of Ben and Simon, ControlUp is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to growth in the EMEA market," said Thomas Reger, Business Development Manager at Advanced Digital Network Distribution (ADN), a strategic ControlUp partner in the DACH region. "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the ControlUp market expansion in Europe and look forward to our deeper collaboration as we deliver world-class DEX solutions with our mutual channel partners across the region."

"Digital employee experiences are among the top IT priorities for our customers across EMEA and no one solves the DEX challenge like ControlUp," said Brian Davis, Head of Sales for Data Solutions (Group Sales Director), a strategic ControlUp distribution partner for the EMEA region. "Working alongside our reseller network we are helping customers attain real-time visibility and automated remediation, which are needed to deliver better computing experiences more securely and efficiently. We look forward to our increased collaboration to grow the ControlUp footprint across our market."

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

