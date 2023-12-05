ControlUp Adds Steven Hua as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Marketer Joins to Transform ControlUp's Go-to-Market Strategy and Accelerate Customer Acquisition and Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the addition of Steven Hua as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Leveraging his deep experience in building brands and shaping market categories, Hua will accelerate ControlUp's market adoption, worldwide, focusing on customer acquisition and revenue growth.

Steven Hua, Chief Marketing Officer, ControlUp
"With the mounting IT priority to deliver exceptional digital employee experiences, ControlUp has the opportunity to not only lead but define the DEX category," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "Steven is the marketing innovator we need to make this a reality. His proven track record for transforming brands and building markets while activating prospects and cultivating loyal customers is simply unmatched. I am thrilled to add him to our growing executive leadership team and know that with him as our marketing guide, we will achieve our rapid global expansion goals."

Hua is a seasoned marketer who has launched successful marketing strategies for several high-profile enterprise SaaS, IT and cybersecurity companies. Hua has a demonstrated track record for elevating brands by focusing on marketing efficiencies, customer acquisition and engagement, and creating predictable revenue growth. Prior to joining ControlUp, he played a pivotal role at ReliaQuest, the security operations platform leader, reshaping the success of their digital marketing strategy. His transformative touch is also evident from his tenure at companies including BetterCloud, Medallia, MobileIron, Centrify, Idaptive and AppSense where his leadership was a contributing factor in their successful exits. He is also an active advisor to several startups, including UC Berkeley's official startup accelerator, Berkeley SkyDeck.

"As companies seek to achieve mission-critical outcomes in the evolving hybrid-work landscape, unified communications, collaboration and productivity are paramount," said Hua. "ControlUp delivers the technology companies need to unlock success and transform how work gets done. The company has a truly unique combination of innovation, talent and market potential in an emerging category to enable organizations to work at the speed of light. Together with the incredible ControlUp team, I look forward to amplifying our market presence and deepening our category leadership."

Hua joins ControlUp as CMO, reporting to Ayres, effective immediately.

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

