ControlUp and Nerdio Expand Go-to-Market Partnership to Accelerate Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, and Nerdio , a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced an expanded go-to-market partnership. The announcement, made at AVD Tech Fest in Amsterdam this week, introduces a joint incentive for customers looking to optimize, manage, and enhance digital employee experiences within Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop environments. This partnership offers integrated tools to enhance performance, reduce costs, and streamline Azure Virtual Desktop management, while driving adoption through coordinated sales and marketing initiatives.

"Our partnership with Nerdio goes beyond technology integration—it's about empowering organizations to fully adopt and optimize Azure Virtual Desktop through strategic go-to-market programs," said Simon Townsend, Field CTO, ControlUp. "By combining ControlUp's true real-time DEX monitoring with Nerdio's powerful automation capabilities, we are making it easier for businesses to deploy, manage, and optimize their Microsoft DaaS environments. This collaboration ensures that organizations can maximize the value of their investments, enhance employee experiences, and drive greater ROI through streamlined operations and actionable insights. Additionally, our joint go-to-market efforts offer a host of benefits that accelerate adoption, providing a smoother, more cost-effective migration path for businesses transitioning to Azure Virtual Desktop."

"The combination of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, ControlUp Real-Time DX, and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is the ideal solution for reducing the cost and complexity of DaaS," said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer, Nerdio. "This partnership accelerates the value of Azure Virtual Desktop for IT teams, offering tools that simplify management and monitoring while improving the digital employee experience."

Building on a technology partnership initially announced in 2023 , ControlUp and Nerdio are now expanding their go-to-market strategy to accelerate the global adoption of their integrated solution for Azure Virtual Desktop environments. Sales and marketing enablement initiatives include:

Customer discount incentive - New joint Nerdio and ControlUp customers receive a 40% discount on each solution when purchased together.





- New joint Nerdio and ControlUp customers receive a 40% discount on each solution when purchased together. Co-selling initiatives – Collaborative sales strategies where ControlUp and Nerdio field teams jointly pursue opportunities with enterprise customers.





– Collaborative sales strategies where ControlUp and Nerdio field teams jointly pursue opportunities with enterprise customers. Joint events, webinars and technical workshops – Joint participation in industry events, including AVD Tech Fest , and in-depth training sessions, including the ControlUp DEXe on the Road roadshow series where the companies deliver hands-on programs for end user computing best practices.





– Joint participation in industry events, including , and in-depth training sessions, including the roadshow series where the companies deliver hands-on programs for end user computing best practices. Partner enablement programs – Training sessions and certifications for joint channel partners and managed services providers to promote and support the combined solution.

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise adds value on top of Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80%. ControlUp Real-Time DX collects real-time metrics to help IT teams identify, troubleshoot, and remediate problems before they negatively affect employees' digital experience and productivity. The integration of the two solutions enables the automated deployment and configuration of ControlUp agents to Azure Virtual Desktop desktops directly from the Nerdio Manager for Enterprise console, providing customers with a simple, integrated solution for Azure Virtual Desktop management and monitoring.

For more information and to download a free trial visit https://www.controlup.com/solutions/nerdio or plan to join ControlUp and Nerdio at ControlUp DEXe on the Road coming to a city near you.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers' cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

SOURCE ControlUp