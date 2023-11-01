ControlUp Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Efficiently Enhance the Digital Employee Experience

ControlUp IT Service Management Connector delivers efficiency, automation, and cost reduction for ServiceNow operational workflows with real-time desktop performance metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, announced today the availability of ControlUp IT Service Management (ITSM) Connector, an integration with ServiceNow which combines physical device and unified communication real-time metrics from ControlUp Edge DX. The ITSM solution is available in the ServiceNow Store . ControlUp ITSM Connector delivers faster remediation and automated ticket generation within ServiceNow to solve IT issues before users are aware of a problem.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical to support the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform®. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, ControlUp is offering the ITSM solution to help increase Level One efficiency in data presentation, reduce Level One ticket handling via ControlUp Edge DX automation, and align ControlUp Edge DX with existing workflows.

The addition of ControlUp monitoring and remediation services drives significant benefits for ServiceNow customers, including:

Incident Management - ControlUp Edge DX is purposely designed to provide a better desktop experience for employees, boosting productivity and reducing downtime.

Problem Management - ControlUp Edge DX accelerates root cause resolution with synthetic testing for automated problem identification and remediation before the user is aware of the issue.

Service Operations Workspace - ControlUp Edge DX reduces ticket generation with automated problem identification and resolution, minimizing service disruptions for a better employee experience.

"The addition of ControlUp monitoring and management services within the ServiceNow Store allows IT organizations to offer a significantly improved user experience," said Jon Wallace, CTO, ControlUp. "Our DEX platform simplifies the delivery of high-performing workspaces and delivers physical and virtual monitoring along with proactive network and device testing, automation, and access to a global community of IT professionals sharing insights and solutions."

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "ControlUp's integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

"Our partnership with ControlUp's integration into ServiceNow is a win-win for our customers," said Andy Whiteside, President and CEO, XenTegra. "It streamlines IT operations, enhances the digital employee experience, and reflects our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction. We're excited to partner with our clients for the initial integration and even more excited to add even more capabilities in the future."

More details on the ControlUp IT Service Management (ITSM) Connector integration with ServiceNow are available in this product overview blog .

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

