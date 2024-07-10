ControlUp Announces North American Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro

New Go-to-Market Agreement Expands Ingram Micro's Portfolio of Solutions Designed to Enhance the Digital Employee Experience in an Era of Hybrid Work

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced a new North American distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc, a global leader in technology and supply chain services. The strategic relationship empowers Ingram Micro's extensive ecosystem of resellers, system integrators, and service providers in North America to easily access ControlUp's DEX platform. This collaboration aims to enhance user experiences, lower computing costs, and quickly solve desktop issue troubleshooting and remediation.

"In an era of hybrid work, the IT channel is ideally positioned to help organizations of all sizes deliver better digital employee experiences while still lowering end user computing costs and supporting workplace productivity," said Cheryl Rang, Vice President Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro. "We are pleased to welcome the ControlUp DEX suite of solutions to our portfolio and further empower our ecosystem of channel partners to enhance computing experiences across North America better."

The new relationship with Ingram Micro signals significant focus from ControlUp to scale success with its existing partners doing business with Ingram Micro, as well as efforts to earn the business of new partners.

"ControlUp is actively accelerating its go-to-market strategy to increase adoption of our DEX platform for the future of work," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "Our relationship with Ingram Micro is a key move in this strategy as we extend our reach into the North American channel with a partner first mindset. With the expansive Ingram Micro distribution network behind us, we can fast-track our market share footprint and activate channel partners across the region with our industry-leading DEX management solutions."

The ControlUp digital employee experience (DEX) platform equips IT teams with tools to quickly resolve issues, proactively prevent help desk tickets and minimize costs for virtual desktops, physical desktops and unified communications solutions including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Providing comprehensive visibility across enterprise infrastructures, the ControlUp DEX platform delivers remarkable computing experiences for internal and remote employees using real time data, remediation, and automation.

"Robust and secure digital experiences are the cornerstone of building a thriving business, and no company empowers IT to deliver superior DEX better than ControlUp," said Paul Kunze, CEO of IntraSystems LLC, a Boston-based provider of end user computing (EUC), cybersecurity, and managed services, with offices covering the East Coast. "We are thrilled that ControlUp solutions are now available through our Ingram Micro partnership. Together, they are making ControlUp's DEX solutions easier and more accessible to sell and support for partners like us that are building advanced EUC practices."

The distribution agreement between ControlUp and Ingram Micro represents a significant milestone for ControlUp and demonstrates shared commitment to enabling organizations to deliver more productive end user computing experiences. For more information on how to join the ControlUp partner program, visit: https://www.controlup.com/become-a-reseller .

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

