ControlUp Announces Record 2023 and Q4 Results; Opens New Offices and Achieves Major Milestones Furthering the Global Adoption of DEX

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced key milestones and growth momentum demonstrating accelerated adoption of ControlUp DEX solutions, worldwide. Year-over-year, the company has realized high double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and over 65% year-over-year growth in Q4 net new ARR in 2023, with a 40% rise in the total number of managed endpoint seats now at more than five million.

ControlUp believes its rapid growth aligns with the increased adoption of DEX tools as recognized by Gartner® who "…forecasts that the DEX tool market will reach $476.8 million by the end of 2023 and grow at a compound annual rate of 17.3% through 2027, based on constant currency," and reports that "by 2025, 50% of IT organizations will have established a DEX strategy, team and management tool, up from less than 20% in 2023."¹

"ControlUp is poised to uniquely capitalize on the growing DEX industry as the only solution to deliver the real-time visibility and automated remediation companies need to truly see, analyze, automate and improve secure digital employee experiences to advance the productivity of business," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "The distinction of offering truly real-time visibility is driving ControlUp's market share and dramatically boosting company growth. As the only DEX vendor to truly address the dynamic needs of the 'work anyway, anywhere' business, we anticipate continuing this double-digit growth and have positioned ourselves to capitalize on this momentum with a growing team, new offices and increased investment into our robust channel ecosystem."

As ControlUp expands its North American operations to support its high-growth business, the company has opened a new headquarters office in San Francisco as well as a new center of excellence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a new sales office in New York City. An additional office will also be added shortly in London, UK as the company continues its international expansion. The newly expanded offices position the company to meet the growing demand for the ControlUp platform as it actively recruits for additional sales, customer support and marketing resources to further its market adoption.

In addition to adding new offices and expanding its team, ControlUp is also marking its accelerated momentum by achieving the following milestones during 2023:

Increased virtual desktops seats under management by 30%, year-over-year

Increased physical desktop seats under management by 120%, year-over-year

250% growth in engagement in the ControlUp Community which has now expanded to over 1,750 members of enterprise and mid-market IT professionals spanning 1,200+ companies in 50 countries

Announced major alliance relationships with companies including ServiceNow and IGEL

Enhanced the global ControlUp Drive DX partner program

Expanded sales leadership under the direction of new CRO Tom Holland to include Julia Scully , head of global channel

, head of global channel Named Steven Hua , CMO, to build a dynamic go-to-market team to accelerate customer acquisition and platform adoption

"ControlUp has set itself apart in the DEX market with the most innovative real-time visibility technology paired with the most passionate and experienced team of go-to-market leaders," said Michael Quirin, Partner, Alchemy Tech Group, the ControlUp American Elite and Global Partner of the Year. "Together, we are helping our mutual customers shift from just managing endpoints to truly empowering them, increasing user productivity and security while decreasing management effort and cost."

To experience the simplicity and rich innovation of ControlUp DEX solutions and to start monitoring, troubleshooting and optimizing your virtual desktops today, start a free 21-day trial here . To learn more about how to join the growing ControlUp team, visit: https://www.controlup.com/company/careers .

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

