ControlUp Elevates Global Channel Partner Program; Names Julia Scully Head of Global Channel

ControlUp's Enhanced Global Channel Partner Program, Drive DX, Synthesizes Training, Marketing and Sales Resources to Empower Partners to Develop Thriving DEX Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced an elevated global channel partner program, Drive DX, with new elements to align to the company's channel-first strategy. The three-tier program rewards competency, performance and engagement for partners worldwide, looking to build vibrant DEX businesses with the leading platform to see, analyze, automate and improve secure DEX to advance business productivity. In conjunction with the launch of the expanded Drive DX partner program, ControlUp has named experienced Citrix sales leader, Julia Scully, Head of Global Channel.

"Channel partners are a central component of ControlUp's growth strategy and we have expanded our Drive DX partner program to empower their success," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "We're investing millions to make ControlUp a channel-first company with an inspired partner program that creates both the alignment and accountability that will accelerate adoption of ControlUp's DEX platform. Adding Julia to our growing sales leadership team is just one more example of our commitment to put the channel first. Her depth of experience and track record for driving sales growth through partnerships will bring the guidance we need to bring our program to life."

The ControlUp Drive DX partner program offers benefits to partners in three different levels: Foundation, Advanced and Elite. All qualified partners receive partner portal access, training programs and discounts. Advanced and Elite partners qualify for 90-day lead protection and advisory reward compensation. Additional program benefits include:

Training resources. Expanded custom sales and technical training are available via the new ControlUp Academy.





Expanded custom sales and technical training are available via the new ControlUp Academy. Marketing resources . Joint marketing campaigns, co-branded product literature and programs for joint case studies have been expanded to enhance marketing enablement for program members.





. Joint marketing campaigns, co-branded product literature and programs for joint case studies have been expanded to enhance marketing enablement for program members. Marketing development funding . Available to Elite partners, MDF funding is now available to support demand generation activities including live events, webinars, digital campaigns and customer success programs.





. Available to Elite partners, MDF funding is now available to support demand generation activities including live events, webinars, digital campaigns and customer success programs. Partner locator tool. Drive DX partners will be featured in a publicly available partner search tool on ControlUp.com for lead and brand building.

As the new ControlUp Head of Global Channel, Scully will lead the ControlUp Drive DX program, working with partners to enhance customer experiences and accelerate ControlUp DEX adoption. She brings over a decade of invaluable experience from her 13-year tenure at Citrix, where she demonstrated exceptional prowess in spearheading inside sales and channel teams. Her contributions were instrumental in the development of robust partner playbooks and programs, resulting in an impressive 50% growth in channel contribution and sales within the commercial space. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach were pivotal in achieving these remarkable milestones. Prior to her role at Citrix, Scully held a sales and subscriber leadership position with Weiss Group Inc.

"I am beyond excited to start 2024 working with some of the most customer-centric partners in the world," said Scully. "Channel partners are now the center of excellence for how you implement, build and support any technology in a cloud-first environment and ControlUp has the real time visibility key to make this experience truly productive and meaningful. I am eager to create rapid momentum for our partner community as we deliver our Drive DX program benefits to empower channel success."

"A revolutionary solution such as ControlUp requires a devoted partner champion. Julia Scully is the perfect person to lead the channel efforts for ControlUp," said Paul Kunze, CEO of IntraSystems LLC, a Boston-based provider of EUC, cybersecurity and managed services, with offices covering the east coast. "Our executive relationship with Julia will assist our expansion of ControlUp solutions to our client base."

Scully joins ControlUp effective this month reporting to ControlUp Chief Revenue Officer Tom Holland.

For more information on becoming a Drive DX channel partner, please visit: https://www.controlup.com/become-a-reseller .

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

SOURCE ControlUp