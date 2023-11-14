ControlUp Improves Digital Employee Experiences with New Features for Microsoft Intune, Azure Virtual Desktop and Teams

Expanded Real-Time DX and Edge DX Capabilities Enhance Manageability and Visibility Across Key Microsoft Solutions for the Digital Worker

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, announced today from Microsoft Ignite that it has released a suite of new features to enhance digital employee experiences across the Microsoft end user computing portfolio. New ControlUp Real-Time DX and Edge DX capabilities include deeper integration with Microsoft Intune, enhanced monitoring and alerting for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Cloud PC, and expanded real-time unified communication monitoring for Microsoft Teams.

"ControlUp is focused on delivering a more productive, secure and efficient digital employee experience for Microsoft-powered enterprises," said Robin Brandl, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances, ControlUp. "By deepening our technology capabilities across the Microsoft portfolio, ControlUp is improving the complete Microsoft-powered desktop lifecycle while simplifying management for IT by reducing support tickets and delivering the visibility teams need for a more delightful user experience."

With this announcement, ControlUp is extending its Microsoft support with the following new capabilities:

ControlUp Enrich for Microsoft Intune – The new ControlUp Enrich DEX plug-in for Microsoft Intune, now in tech preview, gives desktop admins real-time user experience insights for managed physical and Cloud PC desktops without having to leave the Intune interface they are familiar with. In addition to bringing in real-time performance metrics, asset information and important application and OS events, IT teams can immediately troubleshoot and remediate issues that prevent the user from being productive through built-in actions and remote assistance capabilities.





– The new ControlUp Enrich DEX plug-in for Microsoft Intune, now in tech preview, gives desktop admins real-time user experience insights for managed physical and Cloud PC desktops without having to leave the Intune interface they are familiar with. In addition to bringing in real-time performance metrics, asset information and important application and OS events, IT teams can immediately troubleshoot and remediate issues that prevent the user from being productive through built-in actions and remote assistance capabilities. Azure DaaS Cost Analyzer – ControlUp now offers sizing recommendations for Azure machines, including virtual desktop and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) environments. Combining actual historical machine performance data from an environment's Azure machines, it can suggest alternative virtual machine (VM) sizes to suit needed requirements. When migrating to Azure, it can suggest Azure VM sizes that will match the performance characteristics of on-premises machines. It can also show a range of machine suggestions and cost savings or additional costs of moving to a different machine type.





– ControlUp now offers sizing recommendations for Azure machines, including virtual desktop and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) environments. Combining actual historical machine performance data from an environment's Azure machines, it can suggest alternative virtual machine (VM) sizes to suit needed requirements. When migrating to Azure, it can suggest Azure VM sizes that will match the performance characteristics of on-premises machines. It can also show a range of machine suggestions and cost savings or additional costs of moving to a different machine type. Real-Time Monitoring of Microsoft Teams – Now users of ControlUp Edge DX can benefit from the real-time monitoring of Microsoft Teams with minute-by-minute, in-session, performance data and analysis that pinpoints issues when unified communications (UC) is failing or performing poorly. Featuring a live callers dashboard, ControlUp Edge DX can quickly diagnose users that may be having issues with their Teams experience and offer prescriptive remediation recommendations.

"As an independent consultant, I work with many customers who use Microsoft Intune to manage both their physical and Windows 365 endpoints," said Eric Haavarstein, Chief Automation Officer and Microsoft MVP, xenappblog.com. "With the ControlUp Enrich plug-in, I can see real-time performance metrics that are relevant to each device and improve the user experience with a single click, all within the same interface. This plug-in also has built-in remote assistance features that helps me and my customers to increase IT efficiency and solve end-user problems faster."

"When it comes to properly scoping an Azure Virtual Desktop environment for efficient performance, accurate identification of the VM architecture is vital," said Jason Willis, Practice Principal, Alchemy Technology Group. "The new ControlUp Azure DaaS Cost Analyzer is the perfect tool for getting it right, on day one. Using carefully curated performance data, it identifies infrastructure needs with precision. This means we can deploy AVD more quickly with the precise cost-performance balance our customers expect for an outstanding DEX."

New ControlUp capabilities for Microsoft Intune, Azure Virtual Desktop and Teams are available now. For more information watch this session from Microsoft Ignite 2023 on demand here , or visit this blog.

About ControlUp

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

SOURCE ControlUp