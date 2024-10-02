ControlUp Names Mark Schwartz Chief Operating Officer

New operational leader to drive execution excellence in support of the DEX company's accelerating growth, global expansion and category leadership goals.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the appointment of Mark Schwartz as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With nearly 30 years of technology leadership experience, Schwartz will oversee the company's global operations, leveraging his background in scaling organizations and driving strategic growth. With Schwartz's addition, Yoni Avital, Co-Founder of ControlUp, will transition to the role of Chief Evangelist.

Mark Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer, ControlUp

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to ControlUp at such an exciting time for the company," said ControlUp CEO Jed Ayres. "Mark's proven track record in leading companies from start-up to global scale, coupled with his deep expertise in operational strategy and finance, including taking two companies public, will be instrumental in guiding ControlUp through its next phase of growth. With his expertise, we'll advance our position as the leader in the fast-growing DEX category, uniquely innovating at the intersection of physical endpoints, virtual desktops, applications, endpoint security and help desk solutions to replace complex legacy products and deliver the automation and availability that enriches end user computing with unprecedented real-time visibility and productivity."

Schwartz brings decades of experience to the ControlUp leadership team, having served in corporate attorney, entrepreneur, general counsel, chief financial officer, chief strategy officer, board member, and investor roles. He co-founded Fabrinet, a fiber optic and photonics technology company, taking it public and leading its growth to over $1 billion in revenue. More recently, he was CFO of the 3D printing hardware and software company Markforged, leading it to its public offering in 2021. He has also held executive positions at companies including Trax, and Workhuman, specializing in scaling operations, managing global teams, and guiding strategic acquisitions. Schwartz's expertise spans finance, legal, IT, HR, and corporate governance, with extensive experience in cross-border transactions and public offerings. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

"I'm excited to join the great team at ControlUp and focus on driving the operational excellence needed to scale the company and solidify its leadership in the exploding DEX space," said Schwartz. "My priority will be to enhance the efficiency and agility of our operations, ensuring we continue to innovate and deliver solutions that drive productivity gains for tech professionals and employees everywhere. By streamlining our processes and focusing on execution, we'll position ControlUp for rapid growth and long-term success."

As COO, Schwartz will report directly to Ayres, and manage the company's finance, HR, legal and IT teams. Concurrent with the appointment of Schwartz, Danny Smid has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dana Eisen has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Human Resources.

To learn more on how ControlUp optimizes productivity for the modern workspace, and to start your free trial, visit www.controlup.com .

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com.

