ControlUp Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Tools, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

ControlUp believes this positioning reflects its commitment to and strength in improving the digital employee experiences across the endpoint landscape, from virtualized workspaces to physical endpoints, applications, unified communications, and endpoint security.

"Being named a Leader in the Gartner inaugural Magic Quadrant for DEX Tools, we believe, validates our belief that ControlUp is truly at the forefront of this market, delivering innovative solutions that not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of our customers," said Asaf Ganot, ControlUp Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "This recognition, we believe, is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation and to driving the DEX market forward. We are more energized than ever to continue advancing our vision—reimagining DEX with true real-time visibility, actionable AI-driven insights, and automated remediation, all with the goal of empowering IT teams and employees to achieve unbounded productivity—across any desktop, any application, anywhere."

The ControlUp DEX platform equips IT teams with the tools to resolve issues quickly, proactively prevent tickets, and continuously deliver a superior digital experience to employees. ControlUp empowers IT teams with:

True real-time visibility to monitor their virtual environments and physical devices with a uniquely short data capture interval of three seconds.

to monitor their virtual environments and physical devices with a uniquely short data capture interval of three seconds. Automated remediation with AI-powered insights that provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities across an organization for internal and remote employees, including automation, remediation, and proactive synthetic testing.

with AI-powered insights that provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities across an organization for internal and remote employees, including automation, remediation, and proactive synthetic testing. Any desktop, any application, anywhere access to help IT teams address digital workplace challenges, regardless of use cases or existing technologies.

According to a recent review on Gartner Peer Insights™, a customer in the retail sector remarked, "The end-to-end visibility allows us to have better insight into desktops/applications and alerts us of issues so that we can be proactive with resolving issues instead of reactive which enables for a better user experience."

Another customer in the IT Services sector shared, "ControlUp Edge DX enables organizations to better serve their most costly resource. Their people! 70%+ of an organization's costs can come from labor, and ControlUp enables you to understand how you can make the experience and productivity of your people even better no matter what device or location they work from."

To learn more about the ControlUp DEX platform, schedule a demo .

Gartner definition of DEX tools:

Gartner defines DEX tools as those that "measure and continuously improve the performance of and employee sentiment toward company-provided technology. Near-real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context surfaces actionable insights and drives self-healing automations, optimized support and employee engagement. Insights and self-healing can enhance employee interactions with self-service portals and chatbots. They also help IT support, asset management, procurement and other teams whose work depends on reliable information"

Note: A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Tools will be available for download starting August 28, 2024, at www.controlup.com .

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Tom Cipolla, Autumn Stanish, Lina Al Dana, August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

