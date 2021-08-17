ControlUp Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp, the industry leader in digital employee experience management, announced today that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Digital Employee Experience management (DEX) category in three separate Gartner Hype Cycle reports, including: Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2021[1], Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2021[2], Hype Cycle for ITSM, 2021 [3], In another Gartner report, titled "Hype Cycle for Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations, 2021" [4], ControlUp was recognized in both Digital Employee Experience management (DEX) category and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDIM) category.

ControlUp had record-breaking performance in H1 2021, expanding its market base with 400,000+ new licenses for remote working solutions that are essential to the hybrid workforce.

The ControlUp Digital Employee Experience management platform enables IT administrators to see their remote work landscape, end to end, from a single console, ensuring that employees have a superior digital experience, no matter where they work.

According to Gartner, "Despite significant digital workplace investments, most IT leaders are unable to measure digital employee experience. While digital experience monitoring (DEM) is important, most DEM tools lack organizational context and sentiment data, as well as automation capabilities. These additional features enable DEX tools to become a strategic differentiator that can reduce overhead and improve experience, which is paramount given the increased pressure organizations are under as the result of the pandemic."[4]

"The new online economy has created a huge demand for solutions that optimize the employee digital experience", said Alexander Rublowsky, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. "We believe that this recognition in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle reports have affirmed our solutions' ability to improve employee productivity and satisfaction by ensuring seamless access, high availability, and quick response times for applications used remotely."

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work—in the office, from home or on the road—or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com .

