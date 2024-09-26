ControlUp Recognized as the Most Used Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solution in Annual 'DaaS Like a Pro' Report

New End User Computing State of the Union 2024-2025 report names ControlUp as the leading DEX vendor with double the number of users compared to the second most used solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced that the community-driven ' DaaS Like a Pro ' research organization has recognized ControlUp as the most ubiquitous DEX solution in its annual End User Computing State of the Union 2024-2025 report.

DaaS Like a Pro's latest research delivers valuable insights into the deployment and usage of DaaS solutions, revealing key trends in end-user computing (EUC) across both public cloud and on-premises environments. This annual report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of the EUC industry, examining areas such as DaaS adoption, vendors, security, devices, operating systems, GPUs, and manageability. The findings shed light on the key challenges and initiatives that will define the DaaS landscape in 2024 and beyond.

"The DaaS Like a Pro team of experts continue to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the EUC ecosystem with practical guidance and analysis into all aspects of DaaS adoption," said Simon Townsend, Field CTO, ControlUp. "It's an honor to be recognized by this influential team as the leading DEX vendor with 24% of the report contributors using ControlUp solutions – double that of the No. 2 solution. This continues to showcase the real and tangible value customers receive from the ControlUp DEX platform with its ability to deliver true real-time visibility and automated remediation to improve DEX across any desktop, any application, anywhere."

"A new approach is emerging for performance monitoring and analysis tools that goes beyond basic monitoring to encompass the broader Digital Employee Experience (DEX)," said the DaaS Like a Pro report authors. "This approach not only tracks performance but also examines user interactions, application usage, and overall satisfaction. This shift indicates that to truly optimize the digital experience, organizations need more comprehensive solutions that address the full spectrum of employee needs, beyond what traditional monitoring tools can offer."

The research found that ControlUp is currently the leading DEX vendor with 14% of report contributors using ControlUp Real-Time DX and 10% using ControlUp Edge DX. Microsoft Intune / Endpoint Analytics follows with 12% usage and Citrix Analytics used by 10%.

The detailed report concludes that "the EUC and DaaS landscape is evolving rapidly, with public cloud migration, hybrid-cloud, security, platform transition, and DEX as key focus areas. By embracing innovation and maintaining cost efficiency, organizations can deliver secure, scalable, and efficient virtual desktop and application services, ensuring a competitive edge in the digital era."

For additional insights from the DaaS Like a Pro research team access the full report here.

To get started with downloading a free trial of the ControlUp DEX Platform, please visit www.controlup.com .

About DaaS-like-a-Pro

Founded in 2013, "VDI Like a PRO" (renamed DaaS Like a Pro) is an independent, community-driven research organization dedicated to advancing Desktop as a Service (DaaS) technologies. The team includes experts like Ruben Spruijt of Dizzion, Mark Plettenberg of Alludo, Dennis Damen of Nexthink, and Christiaan Brinkhoff of Microsoft. It explores evolving trends in End User Computing, focusing on the deployment, configuration, and usage of DaaS across diverse customer environments. Its research, driven by expert analysis and community feedback, aims to guide organizations through the complexities of DaaS adoption and optimization. The organization's publications serve as vital resources for IT professionals aiming to improve strategies and efficiencies in a dynamic digital landscape.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

SOURCE ControlUp